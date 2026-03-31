NEMA and IOM receive 145 Nigerian returnees from Libya

Key Points

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) have coordinated the return of 145 Nigerians from Benghazi, Libya.

The returnees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos via an Al Buraq Airlines flight as part of the Assisted Voluntary Return programme.

The group consists of 122 adults, 29 children, and 27 infants, with a higher proportion of females among the adult population.

Immediate support services provided included biometric documentation, medical care, and psychological counselling to facilitate reintegration.

Main Story

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), reported the arrival of 145 Nigerian returnees from Benghazi, Libya, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja.

Mr Mohammed Olatunde, Head of the NEMA Lagos Operations Office, stated in a release on Monday that the flight touched down at approximately 8:27 p.m.

The repatriation was carried out under the Assisted Voluntary Return programme, a structured initiative facilitated by the IOM in partnership with the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Upon arrival, officials from the Nigeria Immigration Service reportedly conducted biometric registration and documentation for all individuals to ensure proper identification and to assist in their long-term reintegration into society.

Olatunde noted that the reception process was designed to be dignified and coordinated, providing the returnees with essential needs such as food, potable water, and logistics assistance.

Medical teams and ambulance services were also on standby to attend to those requiring immediate healthcare interventions.

The Issue

The ongoing migration crisis in North Africa continues to leave many Nigerians stranded in precarious conditions, often facing human rights abuses or detention in transit countries like Libya. While the Assisted Voluntary Return programme offers a pathway home, the challenge remains in the successful “Reintegration Phase.” Beyond the immediate reception at the airport, the government must address the underlying economic and social factors that drive irregular migration, ensuring that returnees have access to sustainable livelihoods and mental health support to prevent a cycle of re-migration.

What’s Being Said

“The breakdown shows 122 adults, comprising 46 males and 76 females. It also includes 29 children and 27 infants,” stated Mr Mohammed Olatunde regarding the demographics of the arrival.

regarding the demographics of the arrival. Officials emphasised that the biometric documentation is a critical step to “ensure proper identification and facilitate their reintegration into the country.”

NEMA confirmed that the measures taken, including counselling and medical care, were intended to “ensure a safe, dignified and coordinated reception process.”

Support teams noted that luggage handling and logistics assistance were provided to ease the immediate burden on the returnees as they landed.

What’s Next

Following the initial documentation, the returnees are expected to be transitioned to various state-level agencies and NGOs for long-term monitoring.

The IOM and the Federal Government plan to continue the Assisted Voluntary Return flights as part of a broader strategy to clear detention centres in Libya.

Civil society organisations are calling for increased funding for vocational training programmes specifically tailored for returnees.

Government agencies will likely review the biometric data to identify regions of origin, allowing for more targeted sensitisation campaigns against irregular migration in high-risk areas

Bottom Line

The arrival of 145 citizens highlights the scale of the migration challenge and the vital role of international partnerships in humanitarian logistics. While the immediate reception was successful, the ultimate success of the programme will be measured by how well these individuals are reintegrated into their communities without falling back into the hands of human traffickers.