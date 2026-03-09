Tinubu pledges support for successful hosting of world public relations forum – NIPR

KEY POINTS

President Tinubu has pledged maximum support to ensure the successful hosting of the World Public Relations Forum (WPRF) in Abuja.

The forum is expected to attract about 3,000 participants from 126 countries between November 15 and 21, 2026.

The event is projected to boost Nigeria’s economy, tourism, and global reputation in the communication industry.

MAIN STORY

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured of the Federal Government’s full backing for the successful hosting of the World Public Relations Forum (WPRF) 2026, scheduled to hold in Abuja from November 15 to 21.

The President of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Dr Ike Neliaku, disclosed this during a webinar organised by the institute to commemorate International Women’s Day 2026 in Abuja.

Neliaku said the President had expressed strong commitment to the event and had also indicated his readiness to formally declare the global forum open.

According to him, the WPRF is expected to attract no fewer than 3,000 participants from about 126 countries, positioning Nigeria as a major hub for global discourse in strategic communication and public relations.

He added that the week-long forum would feature several side events designed to showcase Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage, promote unity in diversity and highlight the nation’s values on the global stage.

THE ISSUES

The hosting of the WPRF in Nigeria is considered a significant milestone for the country’s public relations and communication sector.

Beyond professional engagements, the forum is expected to stimulate economic activities in areas such as tourism, hospitality, culture, arts, and international networking.

Industry stakeholders believe the event will also strengthen Nigeria’s global visibility and influence within the international public relations community.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Dr Neliaku said President Tinubu, given his background and experience in the media industry, clearly understands the strategic value of communication and the significance of the forum for Nigeria and the African continent.

“He has deep knowledge of communication and understands clearly what this forum means for Nigeria and Africa,” he said.

Neliaku also commended the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, for providing institutional support to the institute.

Meanwhile, the President of the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management, Justin Green, praised NIPR for its efforts in preparing to host what he described as the “biggest, brightest and boldest” edition of the forum.

Green expressed optimism that the event would also mark the unveiling of the world’s first sector-based public relations university and set new standards in participation and content.

Also speaking, the African Union Special Envoy on Women, Peace and Security, Liberata Mulamula, urged communication professionals to leverage their platforms to shape narratives that promote women’s roles in peace and security.

She stressed that empowering women remains one of the most effective pathways to national development and called for responsible communication that challenges stereotypes and protects women’s rights.

WHAT’S NEXT

Preparations are expected to intensify in the coming months as Nigeria positions itself to host thousands of communication professionals, policymakers and industry leaders from across the world in Abuja.

Stakeholders are also expected to roll out additional programmes and engagements ahead of the November forum.

BOTTOM LINE

With presidential backing and growing international interest, the World Public Relations Forum 2026 presents Nigeria with an opportunity to showcase its communication expertise, cultural heritage and economic potential on the global stage.