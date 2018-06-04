LCCI Unveils Plan to Host 4th Annual ICTEL EXPO

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has unveiled the logo and the dates of the fourth edition of the Information Communication Technology Exhibition (ICTEL EXPO) 2018. The event, which has the theme ‘Developing Efficiency and Competitiveness in the Digital Age’, will hold between 25th and 26th of July, 2018 at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

Speaking at the media launch held at LCCI’s head office in Lagos, the Chamber’s President, Mr Babatunde Ruwase noted that ICTEL EXPO has been designed as a platform that will bring together key stakeholders in the Nigerian ICT sector to deliberate on ideas that will contribute to the national economic development.

He said that the event has already been endorsed by the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology; Federal Ministry of Communications; Lagos State Ministry of Science and Technology; Information Technology Association of Nigeria (ITAN); National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA); Nigeria Computer Society (NCS); Computer Registration Council of Nigeria (CPN) and Nigeria Internet Group (NIG).

Other supporting groups include the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC); Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NIRA); Association of Telecommunication Companies of Nigeria (ATCON); Institute of Software Practitioners of Nigeria (ISPON) and the Association of Licensed Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria (ALTON).

On his part, the Chairman, Trade Promotion Board, Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Mr. Gabriel Idahosa, said, apart from the two-day event offering information, inspiration, innovation and optimal brand exposure, this year, there will be a special focus on tech start-ups and how they are impacting this present age and the future.

“This is a platform provided for participants to discuss diverse business and investment opportunities. There will also be conferences to address the current trends in the ICT sector and an overview of government policies and how business has been impacted by these policies. Best practices in ICT regulations would also form a critical part of the discourse at scheduled side-events during the EXPO”, he said.

Also present at the event was the Chief Executive Officer, Rack Centre Limited, Mr Tunde Coker, A Top Executive of ALTON, Mr Sayo Olajide, the representative of the Country Director, HP, Elizabeth Nwando, DG LCCI, Mr Muda Yusuf, Chairman Specialised Exhibition LCCI, Engr. Leye Kupoluyi and other stakeholders.