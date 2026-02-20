FCT NUJ, NDPC Seal Strategic Partnership To Strengthen Digital Safety For Journalists

Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Federal Capital Territory Council, has formalised a strategic collaboration with the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) aimed at enhancing digital security and data protection awareness among journalists.

The agreement was reached during a courtesy visit by the FCT NUJ leadership, led by Chairperson Grace Ike, to the NDPC headquarters in Abuja.

Ike stated that the visit was designed to secure institutional support for structured training programmes that would equip journalists with stronger knowledge of data protection compliance and ethical data handling practices.

Data Protection Critical to Journalism

Speaking during the engagement, Ike emphasised the central role of data in modern governance and media operations.

She noted that journalists routinely collect, process, analyse and publish data, often handling sensitive information that demands responsible management.

According to her, the rapidly evolving digital ecosystem has intensified cyber threats, expanded surveillance capabilities, and accelerated the spread of misinformation — increasing the vulnerability of journalists and newsrooms.

She stressed that journalists must be adequately trained in Nigeria’s data protection laws, digital security best practices, and lawful data handling procedures.

A journalist unfamiliar with data protection standards, she warned, risks compromising not only personal safety but also democratic accountability.

NDPC Commits to Capacity Building

Responding, NDPC Chief Executive Officer Dr. Vincent Olatunji commended the FCT NUJ Council for proactively seeking collaboration. He noted that awareness creation remains central to the Commission’s mandate and referenced recent engagements with media practitioners during National Privacy Week events in Lagos and Abuja.

Olatunji disclosed that the Commission would organise a one-day induction training for FCT journalists. He also offered complimentary access to the Virtual Privacy Academy (VPA) and slots in NDPC’s certification programme as part of the partnership framework.

He added that follow-up meetings would develop a blueprint to extend awareness initiatives to rural communities.

The collaboration is expected to reinforce newsroom resilience against cyber threats, promote responsible journalism practices, and deepen compliance with Nigeria’s data governance framework.