Djokovic, Osaka Maintain Top Spots on Latest ATP Rankings

Rafael Nadal might have won a 12th Roland Garros title on the weekend, but he remains well behind Novak Djokovic, a semi-finalist in Paris, in ATP rankings released Monday.

Austrian Dominic Thiem, whom Nadal beat in Sunday’s final, keeps his fourth place behind Switzerland’s Roger Federer, who went down to the Spaniard in the last-four on his first appearance in Paris since 2015.

Russian Karen Khachanov jumped two spots into a personal best of ninth thanks to his achievement in reaching the French Open quarter-finals.

Italy’s Fabio Fognini, also a quarter-finalist at Roland Garros and winner in Monte-Carlo in April, also moved up two places to 10th.

The biggest mover in the top 20 was Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka, whose quarter-final defeat by Federer in Paris was enough to see him go up nine places into 19th.

The latest ATP ranking as of June 10, 2019 (change in brackets):

Novak Djokovic (SRB) 12,715 pts

Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7,945

Roger Federer (SUI) 6,670

Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4,685

Alexander Zverev (GER) 4,360

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4,215

Kei Nishikori (JPN) 4,040

Kevin Anderson (RSA) 3,565

Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2,980 (+2)

Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,785 (+2)

Ashleigh Barty leaped six places to world number two in the WTA rankings released Monday after the Australian’s surprise win at the French Open.

Naomi Osaka narrowly retains top spot despite her shock elimination in the third round at Roland Garros which ended her hopes of winning a third successive Grand Slam.

Britain’s Johanna Konta moved up eight spots to 18th as a reward for reaching the French Open semi-finals.

WTA rankings as of June 10, 2019 (change in brackets):

Naomi Osaka (JPN) 6,486 pts

Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 6,350 (+6)

Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5,685 (-1)

Kiki Bertens (NED) 5,345

Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4,925 (+1)

Angelique Kerber (GER) 4,675 (-1)

Elina Svitolina (UKR) 3,967 (+2)

Simona Halep (ROM) 3,963 (-5)

Sloane Stephens (USA) 3,682 (-2)

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3,565 (+1)

