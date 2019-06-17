Breaking News: Sanwo-Olu Trumps Salis, Awamaridi At Tribunal

Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has won at the Lagos State Election Petition Tribunal

Sanwo-Olu defeated Owolabi Salis and Prof. Ifagbemi Awamaridi of Alliance for Democracy (AD) and Labour party respectively

The tribunal threw out the petition against the governor for lack of substance Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has on Monday, June 17, defeated Owolabi Salis and Prof. Ifagbemi Awamaridi, 2019 governorship candidates of the AD and Labour party at the Election Petition Tribunal.

According to Gboyega Akosile, deputy chief press secretary to Lagos state governor, the tribunal threw out the petition from the governorship candidates for lacking substance.

“Lagos state governor Mr. @jidesanwoolu floors AD and Labour Party’s governorship candidates, Owolabi Salis and Prof. Ifagbemi Awamaridi at the Election Petition Tribunal. The Tribunal has thrown out their petitions for lack of substance,” wrote on his Twitter handle.

In another development, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced that a new security policy would be formulated soon to prevent kidnapping and other security problems from getting into the state. Sanwo-Olu made the announcement at an inter-denominatial thanksgiving service held to honour him and the new administration at the headquarters of the Deeper Life Bible Church in Gbagada, Lagos.

The governor decried the worsening spate of kidnapping in parts of the country. Sanwo-Olu said the decision for a new security policy became imperative, due to prevailing insecurity challenges across the country which had forced many states to review their security policies. “In order to finish well, we will be making pronouncement on security because there are so many issues around security within Lagos and across the country,” the governor said.