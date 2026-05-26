MRA demands Pan-African human rights framework for Artificial Intelligence governance

Keypoints

The Media Rights Agenda has called for a comprehensive Pan-African framework on Artificial Intelligence grounded in human rights.

Structural declarations were issued by MRA Programme Officer Ayomide Eweje to commemorate the annual Africa Day.

Policy warnings indicate that no single African nation has the individual resources to manage data colonialism and AI regulation alone.

Operational guidelines stress the expansion of media literacy to help citizens identify algorithmic bias, deepfakes, and public manipulation.

Legislative recommendations urge the African Union to initiate an inclusive process toward adopting an African Charter on Artificial Intelligence.

Main Story

The Media Rights Agenda (MRA) on Monday called for the development and adoption of a comprehensive Pan-African framework on Artificial Intelligence (AI) grounded in human rights, democratic accountability, inclusion.

The call is contained in a statement signed by MRA Programme Officer, Ayomide Eweje in a message to commemorate the Africa Day. The day is commemorated annually on May 25, to mark the founding of the Organisation of African Unity (now the African Union) in 1963.

The MRA said no African country possesses the resources or influence alone to address growing challenges surrounding AI governance, regulation, deployment and digital sovereignty.

To evaluate intermediate deployment trends, civil society groups highlighted that the rapid expansion of automated technologies is actively intersecting with critical public platforms.

The group noted that AI was already reshaping journalism, governance, education, elections, healthcare, business, security and access to information across Africa and globally.

Eweje explained that while these tools can strengthen innovation, public service delivery, and efforts against misinformation, they simultaneously threaten democratic participation through algorithmic discrimination, deepfakes, civic repression, and public manipulation.

Furthermore, continental policy bureaus are being pressured to implement defensive legislative safeguards against international technical exploitation.

The MRA official advocated safeguards against algorithmic bias, promotion of ethical innovation, open public-interest data access and equitable access to AI technologies.

She warned that Africa must avoid digital dependency and “data colonialism” where foreign technology corporations exploit African data without accountability or economic benefits, urging regional state executives to ensure any upcoming regulations emerge through transparent, broad-based consultations.

The Issues

Overcoming fragmented national approaches to establish a unified, resourced continental AI regulatory framework.

Preventing “data colonialism” where international technology conglomerates extract African data without local economic benefits.

Protecting local democratic processes from the destabilizing impacts of automated mass surveillance and algorithmic bias.

What’s Being Said

Outlining the vulnerability of individual African nations within the global technology market, the Media Rights Agenda warned “that Africa risked becoming merely a consumer of foreign-designed AI technologies without collective continental action.”

Assessing the dual nature of emerging automated software networks, the body noted that “AI expansion presents enormous opportunities for development but also serious threats to democracy, inclusion, culture, languages and African developmental priorities.”

Setting the operational baseline for a regional approach, Eweje maintained that “AI governance must reflect Pan-African principles as the African Union advances plans for a continental AI strategy.”

Appealing to an expansive coalition of societal sectors to co-author future technical rules, she urged “governments, civil society groups, academics, journalists, technology experts and citizens to jointly develop a people-centred African AI governance structure.”

Defining the exact baseline human protections that must be integrated into any future subnational laws, the program officer stated that “the proposed framework should protect human rights, media freedom, privacy, data protection, transparency, accountability and inclusion of African languages and cultures.”

Identifying educational interventions needed to protect civil society, she highlighted “the need to strengthen media and information literacy to help citizens identify misinformation, deepfakes and understand algorithmic systems.”

Formalizing the ultimate regulatory objective presented to continental heads of state, the MRA “called on the African Union to begin an inclusive process toward adopting an African Charter on Artificial Intelligence and Digital Rights.”

Insisting on the absolute inclusion of marginalized groups during statutory design phases, the text urged “African governments to ensure AI regulations emerge through transparent, broad-based consultations involving youth, women, journalists and persons with disabilities.”

Reimagining the annual regional anniversary as a digital catalyst, Eweje said “Africa Day offered an opportunity to reimagine the continent’s digital future around democratic resilience, inclusion, dignity and technological self-determination.”

What’s Next

Administrative desks at the African Union will review the proposal to incorporate civil feedback into the upcoming continental AI strategy.

Civil society groups and technology experts will organize joint workshops to outline the technical requirements for an African Charter on Digital Rights.

Media literacy practitioners will design training manuals to educate public consumers on identifying foreign deepfakes and algorithmic bias.

Bottom Line

Warning against data colonialism and digital dependency on foreign technology firms, the Media Rights Agenda has used its Africa Day message to demand that the African Union launch transparent, broad-based consultations to develop a Pan-African framework and Charter on Artificial Intelligence.