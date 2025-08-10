Danboskid, Ibifubara Exit BBNaija Season 10 In First Double Eviction

The first eviction night of the highly anticipated Big Brother Naija Season 10, tagged 10/10, has seen two housemates bid farewell to the competition.

Danboskid became the first contestant to be evicted for the night, marking his exit as the second male housemate to leave since the show began. His journey started as the second male to enter the BBNaija house during the second opening night. Shortly after, show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced the departure of Ibifubara, the second eviction of the evening.

Following the double eviction, the number of contestants in the house has now reduced from 29 to 27.

Aside from the tension-filled evictions, Ebuka’s outfit became a trending topic on social media and within the BBNaija fan community. Drawing inspiration from Nollywood veteran Chinedu Ikedieze — best known as one-half of the iconic Aki and Pawpaw duo — Ebuka stepped out in a striking royal blue three-piece ensemble. The sharply tailored suit featured a long, structured overcoat, a crisp white shirt, and a black leather belt for contrast. Completing the statement look were a matching blue fedora, dark sunglasses for a touch of mystique, and classic black shoes.

Sharing the inspiration behind his attire, Ebuka posted:

“Inspired by pop culture icon Chinedu Ikedieze. Veteran actor, comedian, and one half of the legendary Aki and Pawpaw. Undisputed Nollywood royalty and global meme factory. Boss!!!”

Ebuka’s styling for the double eviction night aligns with his recent fashion streak this season, where he has paid homage to Nigerian entertainment icons including King Sunny Ade, Oliver De Coque, and Prince Nico Mbarga. All outfits have been creatively interpreted and tailored by Nigerian fashion house ATAFO.

This season, Ebuka has continued to spotlight Nigerian fashion designers, blending modern tailoring with cultural influences, and turning each eviction night into a celebration of style and heritage.