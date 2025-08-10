NGX Weekly Market Breakdown: Insurance Stocks Propel Nigerian Bourse To 11th Consecutive Weekly Gain

The Nigerian equities market wrapped up the trading week on August 8, 2025, on a strong bullish note, marking its 11th straight week of gains. The All-Share Index (ASI) surged by 4,491.86 points to close at 145,754.91, representing a robust 3.18% increase from the previous week’s opening figure of 141,263.05.

The rally was largely fueled by a significant upswing in the insurance sector, which outperformed all other sectors on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

Trading activity intensified, with weekly transaction volume climbing sharply to 7.7 billion shares, up from 4.8 billion in the prior week. This momentum also pushed the total market capitalization higher, reaching N92.2 trillion from N89.37 trillion, edging closer to the historic N100 trillion mark.

Market breadth leaned positive, as 66 stocks posted gains compared to 54 in the previous week, while 41 equities declined and 39 remained unchanged.

Trading Week Overview

The week began with strong upward momentum on Monday, delivering the bulk of the weekly gains as the ASI breached the 144,000-point threshold. Steady advances continued into midweek, with the index crossing the 145,000 mark on Wednesday and touching 146,000 on Thursday. However, a mild pullback on Friday ended a 22-day winning streak, settling the index at 145,754.

Index Performance

NGX Premium Index : Gained 0.62%, buoyed by a 9.22% rise in Dangote Cement, although other heavyweight losses limited the upside.

: Gained 0.62%, buoyed by a 9.22% rise in Dangote Cement, although other heavyweight losses limited the upside. NGX Main Board Index : Rose 4.64%.

: Rose 4.64%. NGX 30 Index: Advanced 2.74%.

Sectoral Highlights

Insurance : NGX Insurance Index surged 41%, leading all sectoral gains.

: NGX Insurance Index surged 41%, leading all sectoral gains. Industrial Goods : Rose 8.73%, driven by notable advances in BUA Cement (+13.92%), Dangote Cement (+9.22%), Chemical & Allied Products (+10.45%), Meyer (+10.00%), and Berger Paints (+8.70%).

: Rose 8.73%, driven by notable advances in BUA Cement (+13.92%), Dangote Cement (+9.22%), Chemical & Allied Products (+10.45%), Meyer (+10.00%), and Berger Paints (+8.70%). Consumer Goods : Climbed 8.27%, supported by BUA Foods (+18.93%), Champion Breweries (+15.19%), and Unilever (+6.98%).

: Climbed 8.27%, supported by BUA Foods (+18.93%), Champion Breweries (+15.19%), and Unilever (+6.98%). Oil and Gas : Gained 0.17%, aided by Oando (+5.46%).

: Gained 0.17%, aided by Oando (+5.46%). Banking: Declined 0.75% as profit-taking weighed on tier-one lenders.

Top Gainers

Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc: +60.44%

AIICO Insurance Plc: +59.82%

Royal Exchange Plc: +59.33% (N2.39)

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc: +59.06% (N2.72)

Cornerstone Insurance Plc: +54.46% (N6.41)

Universal Insurance Plc: +52.78% (N1.10)

Regency Assurance Plc: +51.19% (N1.27)

Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc: +51.08% (N2.10)

Coronation Insurance Plc: +46.52% (N3.37)

International Energy Insurance Plc: +46.48% (N3.12)

Top Losers

LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc: -24.13%

Academy Press Plc: -18.18%

The Initiates Plc: -12.73% (N12.00)

UPDC REIT: -11.76% (N8.25)

Legend Internet Plc: -11.72% (N5.65)

Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc: -10.05% (N59.50)

Transcorp Power Plc: -10.00% (N288.00)

UH REIT: -10.00% (N57.60)

Austin Laz & Company Plc: -9.83% (N2.11)

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc: -9.77% (N38.80)

Corporate Actions

Key corporate events included:

International Breweries released Q2 earnings.

Sterling Bank disclosed three director share purchases.

United Capital hosted its half-year earnings call.

Oando announced a new company secretary — its first change in 14 years.

Outlook

With the ASI firmly above the 145,000 mark, analysts expect bullish sentiment to persist in the near term. However, mild corrections could occur if profit-taking pressure intensifies, particularly in large-cap stocks.