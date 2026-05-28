Crystal Palace Win First European Title With Conference League Triumph

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | May 28, 2026

Key Points

Crystal Palace defeated Rayo Vallecano 1-0 to win the UEFA Conference League final in Leipzig

Jean-Philippe Mateta scored the decisive second-half goal as Palace secured their first European trophy

Manager Oliver Glasner leaves the club after delivering the FA Cup, Community Shield and Conference League titles

Main Story

Crystal Palace secured the first European trophy in the club’s history after defeating Rayo Vallecano 1-0 in the UEFA Conference League final on Wednesday night in Leipzig.

Jean-Philippe Mateta scored the winning goal early in the second half after reacting quickest to a rebound from Adam Wharton’s long-range effort. The striker converted from close range after Rayo goalkeeper Augusto Batalla failed to hold the initial shot.

The final was a tense and cautious contest during the opening half, with neither side registering a shot on target before the break. Palace created the better opportunities, with Tyrick Mitchell narrowly missing from an Adam Wharton cross, while Daichi Kamada was denied a clear run on goal after a late challenge from Pathé Ciss.

Rayo Vallecano threatened sporadically through Alexandre Alemão and Unai López, but Oliver Glasner’s side gradually took control after the restart. Palace nearly doubled their lead when Yéremy Pino’s free-kick struck both posts before bouncing clear.

The victory marks a historic achievement for Palace, who were appearing in their first-ever European final. The triumph also caps a remarkable period under Glasner, who confirmed earlier this year that he would step down at the end of the season.

The Austrian manager leaves the South London club after delivering three major honours in two seasons — the FA Cup, Community Shield and UEFA Conference League title.

What’s Being Said

“I said to the players, get now what you deserve after winning the FA Cup — the Europa League. Sometimes you have to take a detour, and now we’re there,” said Oliver Glasner, Manager, Crystal Palace.

“It’s amazing. It’s the same feeling that we had when we won the FA Cup. It’s just pure delight, pure emotions and we’re happy that we were able to get over the line,” said Tyrick Mitchell, Defender, Crystal Palace.

“You can’t put the feeling into words. It’s incredible, South London, the fans — it’s unbelievable,” said Adam Wharton, Midfielder, Crystal Palace.

What’s Next

Crystal Palace are expected to participate in next season’s UEFA Europa League following their Conference League victory

The club will begin preparations for the 2026/2027 Premier League season later this summer under a new manager

UEFA is expected to confirm final European qualification allocations ahead of the new campaign

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: Crystal Palace’s Conference League triumph represents one of the most remarkable transformations in recent English football history. What was once viewed as a mid-table Premier League side has evolved into a trophy-winning club capable of competing successfully on the European stage.