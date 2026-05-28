Bitcoin falls below $75,000 amid lawsuit and ETF sell-Offs

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | May 28, 2026

Key Points

Bitcoin fell below $75,000 after heavy institutional sell-offs and renewed legal uncertainty

A New York lawsuit is seeking ownership rights over more than 39,000 dormant Bitcoin wallets

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust recorded a $1.3 billion share sale amid continued ETF outflows

Main Story

Bitcoin dropped below the $75,000 mark on Wednesday as institutional sell-offs and a controversial New York lawsuit weakened investor sentiment across the cryptocurrency market.

Bitcoin traded at approximately $74,600 during Wednesday’s session, down about four percent over the past 24 hours, while transaction volumes surged to nearly $37 billion across major exchanges.

Market pressure intensified after reports emerged that an anonymous entity sold 29.2 million shares of BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) in a dark pool transaction valued at roughly $1.3 billion on May 26. The large sale reportedly triggered a sharp intraday decline in Bitcoin prices and contributed to continued outflows from United States spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds.

Investor confidence was further shaken by a lawsuit filed in New York involving 39,069 dormant Bitcoin addresses. The plaintiffs — identified as Noah Doe alongside two Wyoming-based limited liability companies — are seeking legal ownership of the wallets under New York’s lost-property laws.

The lawsuit claims that long-inactive Bitcoin holdings, including wallets linked to early miners and addresses allegedly associated with Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto, should qualify as abandoned property subject to legal recovery.

Analysts say the case could create major legal and regulatory questions surrounding the ownership rights of inactive digital assets and dormant crypto wallets.

Broader geopolitical uncertainty and ongoing portfolio rebalancing among institutional investors have also continued to weigh on demand for high-risk digital assets.

The Issues

The latest Bitcoin decline highlights growing concerns about institutional positioning within the cryptocurrency market after months of aggressive ETF-driven inflows. Analysts have warned that sustained outflows from spot Bitcoin ETFs could increase short-term volatility, particularly as investors reassess risk exposure amid global economic uncertainty.

The New York lawsuit also introduces a potentially significant legal precedent for digital asset ownership. If courts entertain claims surrounding abandoned crypto wallets, it could trigger wider debates about dormant blockchain assets, estate recovery laws and the legal status of inactive tokens held for extended periods.

What’s Being Said

“Bitcoin is navigating a perfect storm of institutional profit-taking and heightened security concerns,” market analysts at crypto trading desks said in separate market notes Wednesday.

“The market’s ability to absorb a trade of this size without a major crash also demonstrates improving liquidity depth,” analysts tracking U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF flows noted.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump voiced support for the Commodity Futures Trading Commission retaining authority over prediction markets, arguing that consistent federal oversight would provide clearer operating rules for emerging financial technologies.

What’s Next

Investors are expected to monitor upcoming U.S. inflation data and Federal Reserve policy signals for broader market direction

Legal analysts will closely watch the New York court proceedings surrounding the dormant Bitcoin wallet ownership claims

Crypto traders are also monitoring future ETF flow data to assess whether institutional outflows continue into June

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: Bitcoin’s latest decline reflects how quickly institutional sentiment can shift in an increasingly regulated digital asset market. While liquidity in crypto markets has improved significantly, legal uncertainty and large-scale ETF outflows remain major risks for short-term price stability.