Oil prices fall amid uncertainty over US-Iran negotiations

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | May 28, 2026

Key Points

Brent crude fell 1.76% to $94.94 per barrel amid renewed geopolitical uncertainty

Market concerns intensified after fresh US-Iran tensions around the Strait of Hormuz

Investors are also monitoring upcoming US inflation and growth data for Fed policy signals

Main Story

Global oil prices declined on Wednesday as uncertainty surrounding negotiations between the United States and Iran weakened market confidence over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

International benchmark Brent crude traded at $94.94 per barrel at 09:50 a.m. local time, down 1.76 per cent from the previous close of $96.67. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) also fell by 2.38 per cent to $91.70 per barrel, compared with $93.89 in the previous trading session.

Oil prices had surged earlier this week after renewed geopolitical tensions between Washington and Tehran raised concerns over global supply disruptions.

Iran accused the United States of violating an earlier ceasefire by carrying out attacks near the Strait of Hormuz, while US officials described the operations as defensive measures.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical energy routes, handling a significant share of global crude oil and liquefied natural gas shipments.

Market sentiment also remained cautious ahead of key US economic data releases expected later this week, including personal consumption expenditures (PCE) inflation figures closely monitored by the US Federal Reserve.

Investors are increasingly concerned that the Federal Reserve may maintain elevated interest rates for longer under new chairman Kevin Warsh, potentially slowing economic activity and weakening oil demand.

The Issues

The latest market volatility highlights how vulnerable global oil prices remain to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz.

Any prolonged disruption to shipping activities through the waterway could significantly impact global energy supply chains and push fuel prices higher across major economies.

At the same time, tighter monetary policy expectations in the United States continue to weigh on oil demand projections as higher borrowing costs slow industrial activity and consumer spending.

Energy analysts say the combination of geopolitical risks and uncertain global demand conditions is likely to keep crude prices volatile in the near term.

What’s Being Said

“Escalating tensions could put the reopening process at risk,” energy market analysts said following renewed military exchanges between Washington and Tehran.

Meanwhile, reports that several LNG tankers recently passed through the Strait of Hormuz have strengthened expectations that shipping operations may gradually resume.

What’s Next

Investors are awaiting US PCE inflation and economic growth data later this week

Markets will continue monitoring diplomatic and military developments between the US and Iran

Further disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz could trigger renewed upward pressure on global oil prices

The Bottom Line: Oil markets remain caught between geopolitical supply fears and weakening demand expectations tied to global monetary tightening. Until there is greater clarity on both US-Iran relations and Federal Reserve policy, price volatility is likely to persist.