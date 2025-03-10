Comptroller Shuaibu Pledges Stronger Cooperation To End Smuggling In Ogun State

The Customs Area Controller (CAC), in charge of Ogun I Area Command, Idiroko, Comptroller Mohammed Shuaibu, has reaffirmed his commitment to ending clashes between smugglers and customs officers through enhanced cooperation with traditional rulers and security agencies in Ogun State.

In a press statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the command, Deputy Superintendent of Customs, Chado Zakari, on 10 March 2025, the Area Controller met with prominent traditional leaders, including His Royal Majesty, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, the Olu of Owode, Oba MS Akindele, and the Olu of Ilaro, Oba Kehinde Gbadewole Olugbenle, the Paramount Ruler of Yewa land, during a courtesy visit.

According to the statement, the visit aimed at fostering stronger ties to improve economic growth and security along Nigeria’s borders with the Republic of Benin.

Shuaibu stressed the vital role traditional leaders play in maintaining peace and order within their communities. He expressed gratitude for their support and highlighted the importance of leveraging the experience and influence of these institutions to strengthen border security and curb smuggling activities.

The CAC also engaged with sister security agencies including, the Nigeria Police Force, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), and the Department of State Security Services (DSS).

Discussions focused on intelligence sharing and resource collaboration to combat cross-border crimes and safeguard national security and economic stability.

Comptroller Shuaibu acknowledged the strategic importance of Ogun State’s borders and reiterated the Nigeria Customs Service’s commitment to adopting innovative strategies to combat smuggling and promote economic growth.

He called for sustained cooperation and dedication among all stakeholders to address emerging challenges and strengthen security in the region.