COAS Calls For Stronger Collective Action On National Security

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, on Wednesday welcomed members of the 41 Regular Combatant Course Alumni Association to the Army Headquarters, Abuja, in what became a heartfelt reunion of long-standing comrades bound by service, sacrifice, and shared ideals.

Receiving his coursemates, Lt Gen Shaibu expressed profound gratitude for their solidarity, describing them as “an integral part of my success journey.” He noted that the bond formed at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has endured the test of time, adding that their collective wisdom continues to strengthen the Nigerian Army’s pursuit of peace and stability.

The Army Chief reaffirmed his commitment to collaborating closely with both serving and retired members of the Course to advance the nation’s security architecture. He disclosed that since assuming office, his colleagues have remained actively engaged in offering insights on tackling emerging threats across the country. He urged them to remain his “eyes and ears,” stressing that their field experience and support are critical to shaping a safer, more united Nigeria.

Earlier, President of the 41 Regular Combatant Course Alumni Association, Major Lancelot Anyanya (Rtd), led the delegation in congratulating Lt Gen Shaibu on his appointment as the 25th Chief of Army Staff. He described the COAS as “a friend, brother and leader whose elevation has inspired immense pride among coursemates,” noting that the 41 Regular Combatant Course represents the pioneering Post-Jubilee Generation Officers of the NDA.

Anyanya praised Shaibu’s exemplary service record and recalled his remarkable leadership since their days at the Academy, where he served as Academy Cadet Adjutant over 30 years ago. He expressed confidence that the COAS would continue to deliver with excellence and commitment in line with the vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

The delegation also extended goodwill to the COAS’s wife, Mrs Safiyyah Hassan Shaibu, acknowledging her steadfast support and her leadership role as National President of the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA). They assured the Army Chief of their unwavering backing as he steers the Army toward greater operational effectiveness and national stability.