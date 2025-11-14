Google Turns Gemini AI Into Holiday Shopping Assistant

Google has introduced new AI-powered shopping tools that turn its Gemini model into a digital personal shopper.

The company announced the update on Thursday, describing it as a major step toward what it calls “agentic commerce,” a new phase of online shopping powered by artificial intelligence.

The tools allow users to search, compare, and even buy items automatically. The system can also call nearby stores to check prices and stock levels before completing a purchase.

In AI Mode on Google Search, users can type requests such as “cozy sweaters in warm autumn colors” and receive shoppable images, side-by-side comparisons, and live inventory data from Google’s Shopping Graph, which holds more than 50 billion listings.

Through the Gemini app, shoppers can create lists, compare prices, and follow links directly to retailers. The new “Let Google Call” feature uses the company’s Duplex technology to contact stores, gather information, and return updates by text or email.

Google has also introduced an automated checkout tool that can complete purchases once an item hits a target price. The feature will first work with retailers such as Wayfair, Chewy, Quince, and select Shopify stores.

According to Google, the new updates blend Gemini’s intelligence with years of shopping data to help users find and buy products more easily.