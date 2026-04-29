China sets May 18 Date for 2026 global trade and investment promotion summit in beijing

By Boluwatife Oshadiya

Key Points:

China will host the 2026 Global Trade and Investment Promotion Summit on May 18 in Beijing

The summit will align with priorities in China’s 15th Five-Year Plan (2026–2030)

Discussions will centre on artificial intelligence, global trade trends, and industrial integration

A “Beijing Initiative” is expected to be unveiled to promote global economic resilience

The annual summit continues to position China as a hub for international business cooperation

Main Story:

China has announced plans to host the 2026 Global Trade and Investment Promotion Summit in Beijing on May 18, as part of efforts to strengthen international economic cooperation and position itself at the centre of evolving global trade dynamics.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), the country’s key trade promotion body. Speaking at a press briefing, CCPIT spokesperson Wang Guannan said the summit will reflect strategic priorities outlined in China’s 15th Five-Year Plan covering the 2026–2030 period.

According to Wang, the event will address emerging demands tied to the development of “new quality productive forces,” a concept increasingly emphasised by Chinese policymakers to describe innovation-driven economic growth. The summit is also expected to examine shifting global economic trends, including supply chain realignments, digital trade expansion, and investment flows in a post-pandemic global economy.

A major focus of the gathering will be the accelerating role of artificial intelligence in transforming trade and investment ecosystems. Discussions are expected to explore how AI can enhance productivity, streamline cross-border transactions, and drive innovation across industries.

In addition, the summit will spotlight the growing integration between the services sector and manufacturing, a trend seen as critical to improving value chains and boosting industrial competitiveness. This aligns with China’s broader strategy to transition from traditional manufacturing dominance to a more innovation-led economic model.

Organisers confirmed that the event will culminate in the release of a “Beijing Initiative,” a policy-oriented document aimed at rallying the global business community to support new drivers of economic growth. The initiative is expected to advocate for a more resilient, sustainable, and mutually beneficial global development framework, particularly at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty.

Since its launch in 2022, the Global Trade and Investment Promotion Summit has evolved into a significant platform for dialogue between Chinese enterprises and international business leaders. It has consistently attracted multinational corporations, policymakers, and trade organisations seeking to expand partnerships and explore new market opportunities.

China’s continued hosting of the summit underscores its ambition to play a leading role in shaping global trade governance and investment flows, especially as emerging technologies and shifting economic alliances redefine the international business landscape.

What’s Being Said:

“The summit will focus on new requirements outlined in the 15th Five-Year Plan and examine emerging trends and key issues in the global economy,” Wang said during the press conference.

“It will also explore how artificial intelligence can support innovation in trade and investment, as well as promote deeper integration between the service sector and manufacturing.”

What’s Next:

Stakeholders across global industries are expected to convene in Beijing in May, where discussions and outcomes from the summit—including the Beijing Initiative—could influence policy directions, investment strategies, and international trade collaborations in the coming years.