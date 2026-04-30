Tinubu appoints Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu as foreign affairs minister

By Boluwatife Oshadiya

Key Points

President Bola Tinubu appoints Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu as Minister of Foreign Affairs

Appointment follows resignation of Yusuf Tuggar ahead of 2027 elections

Sola Enikanolaiye nominated as Minister of State, pending Senate confirmation

Presidency says move aims to strengthen Nigeria’s foreign policy and global engagement

Main Story

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu as Nigeria’s new Minister of Foreign Affairs, following the resignation of Yusuf Tuggar. The development was disclosed in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja by the presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga.

Tuggar stepped down from his position to pursue political ambitions ahead of the 2027 general elections, creating a vacancy in one of Nigeria’s most strategic ministries.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu, who previously served as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, is expected to assume full leadership of the ministry, bringing her diplomatic experience and prior involvement in Nigeria’s foreign policy framework into the role.

In a related development, the President nominated Sola Enikanolaiye as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, subject to confirmation by the National Assembly.

Until his nomination, Enikanolaiye served as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and International Relations. He is widely regarded within diplomatic circles as a seasoned professional, with over three decades of service in Nigeria’s foreign service.

His career includes stints as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and diplomatic postings across key global cities, including Addis Ababa, Belgrade, Ottawa, London, and New Delhi.

What’s Being Said

The Presidency said the appointments form part of ongoing efforts by the administration to reposition Nigeria’s foreign policy architecture.

President Tinubu emphasised that the changes are designed to enhance efficiency in diplomatic operations, strengthen strategic international engagement, and deepen Nigeria’s global partnerships.

He also charged the new appointees to prioritise economic diplomacy, promote regional stability, and protect the interests and welfare of Nigerians both at home and abroad.

What’s Next

Odumegwu-Ojukwu is expected to immediately take charge of Nigeria’s foreign policy direction, while Enikanolaiye’s appointment awaits Senate screening and confirmation.

Analysts say the leadership transition comes at a critical time as Nigeria seeks to navigate shifting global alliances, attract foreign investment, and strengthen its diplomatic footprint.