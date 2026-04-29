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Home VIDEOS NEWS VIDEO The future of retail in Nigeria: Interswitch unveils Verve contactless payment system

The future of retail in Nigeria: Interswitch unveils Verve contactless payment system

By
Boluwatife Oshadiya
-

The Interswitch Retail Forum brought together retail leaders, business owners, and industry stakeholders for important conversations on the future of retail in Nigeria.

Focused on how businesses can adapt to a rapidly changing market, the event explored key themes around digital payments, customer experience, and growth opportunities within the retail space.

Through engaging panel sessions, expert insights, and real conversations, participants examined how retailers can simplify transactions, improve customer journeys, and stay competitive in an evolving economy.

The forum also highlighted the role of technology in shaping modern retail, with discussions around innovation, efficiency, and the tools businesses need to scale sustainably.

Watch the highlights and key moments from the forum.

Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and share your biggest takeaway in the comments.

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