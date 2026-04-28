China expands Zero-Tariff access to African nations in trade shift

By BizWatch Nigeria

Key Points

China to grant zero-tariff access to all African countries with diplomatic ties

Policy effective from May 1, 2026 to April 2028

Builds on existing duty-free access for least developed African countries

Expected to boost trade volumes and deepen China-Africa economic ties

Main Story

China has announced a sweeping expansion of its trade policy, granting zero-tariff treatment to all African countries that maintain diplomatic relations with Beijing, in a move expected to reshape trade dynamics between both regions.

The policy, unveiled by the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council, will take effect from May 1, 2026, and run through April 30, 2028.

Under the new framework, 20 African countries not classified as least developed will now benefit from preferential zero-tariff access, complementing an existing policy that already grants duty-free treatment to 33 least developed African nations.

China had previously implemented full tariff exemptions on 100 per cent of tariff lines for least developed African countries in December 2024.

With the expansion, China becomes the first major global economy to offer unilateral, full-coverage zero-tariff treatment to all African countries with diplomatic relations.

What’s Being Said

Trade analysts view the move as a strategic effort to deepen economic ties with Africa while positioning China as a dominant trade partner on the continent.

The policy is expected to enhance export opportunities for African producers, particularly in agriculture, raw materials, and light manufacturing.

What’s Next

The implementation phase will be closely monitored to assess its impact on trade volumes, market access, and industrial growth across African economies.

Economists also expect increased competition among African exporters to leverage the tariff-free access and expand their presence in the Chinese market.