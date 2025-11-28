‘I Want Only Rich Fans’, Says Burna Boy Amid Concert Controversy

Grammy-winning Afrobeats star Burna Boy is sparking debate once again after asking a fan to leave his concert for falling asleep. The incident occurred during his performance in Denver, United States, and has reignited discussions about the artiste’s expectations from his audience.

Speaking during a recent social media livestream, Burna Boy doubled down on his stance, saying, “Did I tell you all to be my fans? I am only looking for fans who have money.”

The 34-year-old artiste’s comments have drawn both criticism and support, as fans debate the balance between star treatment and fan loyalty. This is not the first time Burna Boy has made headlines for ejecting audience members. He previously removed a fan who rushed the stage for a hug and another for failing to dance during a performance. On both occasions, he refused to apologise.

Burna Boy’s assertive approach to fans mirrors past actions, including his well-publicised response to what he considered “disrespectful” small print on a Coachella poster for his 2019 album, African Giant. Despite controversies, his musical achievements remain significant.

A Brit, MOBO, and Grammy award winner, Burna Boy has broken records by headlining sold-out shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden and Citi Field Stadium. His commitment to his Afro-fusion sound—a politically conscious evolution of Afrobeats—continues to define his artistry.

Currently, Burna Boy is on his largest North American tour to date, a 16-city journey kicking off in November 2025 to promote his latest album, No Sign of Weakness. For the superstar, the tour’s title may reflect more than just music—it embodies his current, unyielding stance on fan expectations.