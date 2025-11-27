Ekiti Approves N8.7bn For Roads And Power Projects

The Ekiti State Government has approved N8.78 billion for road reconstruction works and electricity extension projects across several communities in the state. The decisions were taken at the 12th meeting of the State Executive Council held virtually on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued in Ado Ekiti by the Special Adviser on Information, Taiwo Olatunbosun, the council approved N7.72 billion for the reconstruction of road networks surrounding the new flyover bridge in Ado Ekiti. The government said the intervention is intended to ease traffic flow and support economic activities around the flyover and adjoining areas of the state capital.

Roads listed for rehabilitation include Mathew Road to St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Ijigbo to Odo Ado, Mugbagba Roads, Ojumose to Post Office via Ewi’s Palace Road, and Atikankan to Baptist Church Road. The scope of work involves site clearing, earthworks, drains, pavement strengthening and asphalt overlay. The contract will be executed by Step Development Limited, the company currently handling the flyover project.

The council also approved N1.06 billion for the extension of electricity supply and installation of transformers in underserved communities. Olatunbosun said the move aligns with the administration’s objective of improving electricity access to enhance productivity and public safety.

Communities captured in the electricity intervention include Ise Ekiti and Orun Ekiti with N113 million; Fiwasaye, Abe Koko axis and Onala communities off Afao Road with N136.7 million; and Oke Ureje and Itamo communities with N4.5 million. Others include Agelusi Crescent and Judges Quarters with N69.5 million; Technology Incubation Centre and Old Technical College with N62.8 million; Iwaro at Ilokun with N153 million; Marina and Fabian communities with N127.4 million; Irona Tuntun community with N104 million; Okemesi Ekiti to Ijebu Jesha feeder connection with N160 million; and Temidire community in Iyin Ekiti with N72 million.

Ekiti State has intensified infrastructure investments since 2022, focusing on roads, power, water access and urban renewal. The Ado Ekiti flyover project forms part of efforts to modernise the capital city and reduce congestion. The state has also prioritised rural electrification to support small businesses and reduce dependence on community-funded transformers. The latest approvals follow ongoing attempts by the state government to improve transportation efficiency and expand electricity coverage as part of its long-term development plan.