Burna Boy Cancels Two US Tour Stops Amid Backlash

Grammy-winning Afrobeats star Burna Boy has abruptly cancelled two stops on his ‘No Sign of Weakness’ United States tour. The Minneapolis concert at The Armory scheduled for November 28, 2025, and the Chicago show on December 1, 2025, will no longer take place, according to updates on the Ticketmaster website.

Tour organisers have not provided an official reason for the cancellations, leaving fans and media speculating about the cause.

The development follows public criticism of Burna Boy after he ejected a couple from a concert in Colorado for falling asleep during his performance. The incident, which went viral on social media, drew further scrutiny when Burna Boy, during an Instagram live session, said he only wants fans who buy his tickets.

In a separate update early Friday, Burna Boy confirmed the cancellations via his Instagram Story, sharing a direct link from Ticketmaster indicating that the two shows had been removed, while the rest of the tour dates remain unaffected.

Fans have expressed mixed reactions online, with some sympathising with the artiste’s decision to prioritise his live performance standards, while others criticised the cancellations as abrupt and inconvenient.