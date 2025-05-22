Fire Outbreaks Destroy N19bn Worth Of Property In Lagos

The Lagos State Government has revealed that property worth approximately ₦19.52 billion was destroyed in various fire incidents across the state in 2024. Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, Olugbenga Oyerinde, made this known on Wednesday during the ongoing ministerial press briefing held to mark the second anniversary of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term in office.

According to Oyerinde, emergency responders rescued 450 individuals from fire incidents, while 91 fatalities were recorded. He added that prompt interventions helped save property valued at over ₦117.12 billion from being destroyed.

Highlighting the state’s efforts to improve emergency preparedness and disaster response, Oyerinde said the government had achieved major milestones in strengthening inter-agency collaboration and boosting frontline capacity.

“In a bid to enhance security around Lagos border communities, we have integrated the Nigerian Forest Security Service into the state’s security framework and recruited 100 security personnel to safeguard commuters,” he said.

Oyerinde also disclosed that the state government has doubled the allowances of security operatives and distributed 320 essential security tools—such as batons, torchlights, bulletproof vests, gloves, and raincoats—to boost operational readiness.

On fire safety infrastructure, he announced the commissioning of two new fire stations in Ijegun-Egba and Ijede, with additional stations under construction in Kosofe, Yaba, Ikotun, and other locations. To support firefighting operations, industrial-grade boreholes have been installed at key fire stations in Alausa, Isolo, Ebute-Elefun, Ajegunle, and Ogombo to ensure access to water during emergencies.

Oyerinde further stated that between January 2024 and March 2025, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) responded to 2,022 emergency incidents across the state.

LASEMA’s Pre-Hospital Care Unit also handled 707 medical cases and successfully rescued and treated 4,847 accident victims during the period under review.