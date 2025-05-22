Tinubu Reaffirms Commitment To $25bn Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to the $25 billion Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline project, which has been identified as a top priority for his administration. This was disclosed on Wednesday during an executive session of the African Parliament Union in Casablanca, where it was announced that Tinubu is reviewing abandoned projects nationwide to ensure their completion, with the transcontinental gas pipeline at the forefront.

The Nigeria-Morocco pipeline is projected to transport 30 billion cubic metres of natural gas annually along a 5,660-kilometre route. The project will span 13 countries—Nigeria, Benin, Togo, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Gambia, Senegal, Mauritania, and Morocco—positioning Nigeria as the primary gas supplier.

The pipeline is expected to have far-reaching economic benefits, including large-scale job creation, regional integration, and industrial and digital development. It also offers Morocco a strategic opportunity to export natural gas to European markets.

Highlighting the mutual advantages of the initiative, calls were made for Morocco to consider easing its visa policy for Nigerian citizens. This proposal aims to facilitate greater mobility and economic exchange, especially given the scale of investment and regional collaboration involved.

At present, the project remains in the feasibility study and route planning phase, with active consultations underway among participating nations and stakeholders. The Final Investment Decision (FID), initially expected in 2023, has now been shifted to 2025 to allow for detailed technical and financial preparations.

Efforts are also being made within Nigeria’s legislative arm to support the project. The Senate leadership is reportedly working on enacting laws that would remove administrative and regulatory hurdles that could delay implementation.

Members of the African Parliament Union welcomed the progress of the project and expressed optimism about its potential to transform the region’s energy and economic landscape.