BPP links transparent procurement to FDI, economic growth

Key Points

• BPP says transparent procurement can attract foreign direct investment and support economic growth.

• New forum brings together heads of state public procurement regulatory authorities.

• Members urged to strengthen accountability, professionalism, efficiency and transparency across states.

Main Story

The Director General of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), Dr Adebowale Adedokun, has linked transparent public procurement with increased foreign investment, economic growth and the development of domestic industries.

Adedokun made the remarks on Tuesday at the inauguration of the Forum of State Directors General of Public Procurement by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

He said a credible procurement system would support the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda by improving public sector delivery, living standards and efforts to reduce poverty.

The BPP chief described the creation of the forum as an important development in Nigeria’s procurement history and charged its members to ensure that public projects are implemented in line with due process, fairness and transparency.

The forum is expected to provide a platform for state procurement authorities to collaborate and contribute to reforms in public procurement at the subnational level.

The Director General of the NGF, Mr Abdulallateef Shittu, said the forum would contribute to efforts to recalibrate the economy, noting that procurement authorities have major responsibilities in the implementation of government budgets and delivery of public projects.

He urged members to maintain professional standards and ensure that procurement processes across the states are transparent and efficient.

The President of the Africa Development Studies Centre (ADSC), Dr Victor Oluwafemi, also welcomed the initiative, describing it as an important step towards strengthening procurement systems at the subnational level.

Represented by Dr Osahanze Idahosa, Oluwafemi said the centre was willing to partner with institutions working to improve Nigeria’s procurement systems.

He said state procurement systems were particularly important because they determine how policies translate into projects and services for citizens.

The Issues

Public procurement is central to how governments convert approved budgets into infrastructure, services and other public projects. Weak procurement processes can affect value for money, project delivery and public confidence, while stronger systems can improve accountability and the use of public resources.

The creation of a forum bringing together state procurement authorities could also provide a common platform for sharing professional standards, building capacity and coordinating procurement reforms across the states.

What’s Being Said

“There are enormous responsibilities before state procurement authorities; public procurement plays a critical role in budget implementation and the delivery of government projects at all levels.” – Abdulallateef Shittu

“Subnational procurement systems are where policy meets people, where transparency and value for money either take root or falter.” – Victor Oluwafemi

“We want a forum that does not merely meet, but delivers.” – Ehimoni Ibiyomi

What’s Next

The Chairman of the forum, Mr Ehimoni Ibiyomi, said the inauguration marked the beginning of a new institutional chapter for public procurement administration, regulation and professional practice at the subnational level.

He said the forum would pursue partnerships with relevant institutions and organisations and work towards building a strong, professional and collaborative platform for state procurement authorities.

Ibiyomi also stressed that the forum would operate through collective leadership and institutional cooperation rather than individual interests.

Bottom Line

The BPP says stronger transparency in public procurement can improve investment prospects and economic outcomes, while the new state procurement forum is expected to strengthen coordination and professional practice across the states.