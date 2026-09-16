Bolt sees 92% spike in driver registrations after uber exit

By Annette Ikponmwonba | September 16, 2026

Key Points

· Bolt recorded a 92 per cent week-on-week increase in driver registrations in Nigeria following Uber’s exit from the market

· Uber ended its Nigerian operations on September 2 after about 12 years, prompting drivers to seek alternative platforms

· Bolt did not disclose actual registration numbers before or after the spike, leaving the absolute scale unclear

· Bolt West Africa Senior General Manager Teddy Appa-Dankyi says onboarding and safety standards will remain unchanged despite the surge in interest

· Drivers previously suspended or blocked for safety violations or misconduct will not be automatically reinstated

· The development comes as Nigeria’s ride-hailing industry adjusts to Uber’s withdrawal amid high fuel and vehicle maintenance costs

Main Story

Bolt has recorded a 92 per cent week-on-week increase in driver registrations in Nigeria following Uber’s exit from the market, as drivers look for alternative platforms to continue earning. The Estonian mobility startup, which has operated in Nigeria since 2016, disclosed the figure in an email to PUNCH Online on Wednesday.

The surge follows Uber’s decision to end its Nigerian operations on September 2, after roughly 12 years in the country. The exit prompted both drivers and riders to consider other platforms, particularly amid rising operating costs and intensifying competition within the ride-hailing space.

Bolt did not disclose the actual number of registrations recorded before or after Uber’s departure, meaning the true scale of the increase in absolute terms remains unclear despite the reported percentage jump. Teddy Appa-Dankyi, Senior General Manager for Bolt West Africa, confirmed the spike directly, stating that Bolt has recorded a 92 per cent week-on-week increase in driver registrations following Uber’s exit from the Nigerian market.

The Issues

While the registration spike appears to be a clear win for Bolt, it also raises questions about how the company manages a sudden influx of driver interest without compromising platform quality or safety. Appa-Dankyi was notably careful to frame the growth as something that must be balanced against existing standards, signaling an awareness that rapid onboarding surges can sometimes come at the cost of proper vetting.

There is also a broader industry dynamic at play. Uber’s exit has effectively left a vacuum in Nigeria’s ride-hailing market, and the scramble among drivers to join alternative platforms reflects just how central these apps have become to driver livelihoods in a market already strained by high fuel prices and vehicle maintenance costs. How well Bolt and other remaining platforms absorb this shift could shape the competitive balance of Nigeria’s mobility sector going forward.

Another underlying issue is transparency around the actual numbers. Without disclosing baseline registration figures, it is difficult to independently assess whether this 92 per cent increase represents a modest uptick from a small base or a genuinely significant structural shift in driver behavior following Uber’s departure.

What’s Being Said

Appa-Dankyi framed the surge as a vote of confidence in Bolt’s platform, saying the company was encouraged by the strong increase in interest from drivers looking to join, and describing it as evidence of drivers’ confidence in the opportunities Bolt provides. He was equally firm, however, in stating that growth cannot come at the expense of safety.

He also addressed a specific concern around driver quality control, clarifying that drivers previously suspended or blocked for serious safety violations, misconduct or other breaches would not be automatically reinstated simply because of the increased demand for drivers. He reiterated that every driver joining Bolt must meet the company’s existing onboarding and safety requirements, stating plainly that those standards remain unchanged.

What’s Next

Bolt has indicated it will continue investing in its platform and driver community as Nigeria’s mobility market continues to evolve following Uber’s exit. How the company scales its onboarding infrastructure to handle sustained registration growth, without loosening safety checks, will likely be an important marker to watch in the coming weeks, More broadly, attention will likely turn to how other ride-hailing platforms operating in Nigeria respond to the shifting competitive landscape, and whether Uber’s exit triggers further consolidation or new entrants into the market as both drivers and riders settle into new platform preferences.

Bottom Line

Bolt is moving quickly to capitalize on the vacuum left by Uber’s exit, but the company’s emphasis on maintaining strict onboarding and safety standards suggests it is trying to balance rapid driver network growth against the reputational risk of relaxing vetting standards during a period of heightened demand.