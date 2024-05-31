Bitcoin Rally Rises Crypto Market Cap To $2.54 Trillion

The market capitalization of cryptocurrencies has increased to $2.54 trillion as a result of the bitcoin boom, per exchange statistics. With the largest cryptocurrency asset rising, the value of the global crypto market increased by 0.45% per day to $2.54 trillion.

Over the past day, the overall volume of the cryptocurrency market fell by 4.38% to reach $78.86 billion. Thursday saw mixed results for the majority of the main digital assets, with Bitcoin (BTC-USD) rising above $68,000.

Over the last day, the 192 digital assets tracked by the CoinDesk Market Index saw a 1.3% increase. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 all had declines of 1.1%, 0.6%, and 0.9%, respectively.

According to CoinMarketCap data, the largest cryptocurrency by market value, Bitcoin (BTC-USD), increased 1.6% in the previous day to $68,262. The amount traded was $29.25 billion., up 9.8%. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 53.09%, which represents an increase of 0.15% over the day.

Ethereum (ETH-USD), the second-largest digital asset, was trading 0.3% lower at $3,733. BNB (BNB-USD), the third-largest digital asset by market value excluding stablecoins, climbed 0.5% while Solana (SOL-USD), the fourth-largest, was down 1.2%.

XRP (XRP-USD) shed 0.9%, Toncoin (TON-USD) was up 0.1%, while Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) lost 3.5%. Cardano (ADA-USD) was trading 0.6% lower. The US 10-year Treasury yield closed at 4.554% on Thursday, down from Wednesday’s 4.622%, while the five-year Treasury yield closed at 4.572%, down from Wednesday’s 4.640%.

The total market value of the cryptocurrency industry was up 1% in the last 24 hours at $2.55 trillion. The total trading volume decreased by 0.2% to $84.17 billion.

Data from Coinmarketcap.com showed that total volume in DeFi traded printed at $5.74 billion, accounting for 7.28% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $74.21 billion, the exchange reported on its website, which is 94.10% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.