South-East Governors Condemn Killing of Soldiers Amid IPOB Sit-at-Home Order

Tension gripped Aba, Abia State, on Thursday after unidentified gunmen killed two soldiers at a military checkpoint in Obingwa Local Council. The attack occurred amidst a sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to mark Biafra Day on May 30.

The IPOB, though yet to claim responsibility for the attack, had issued a warning to South-East residents to remain indoors to honor those who died in the Biafran struggle. The sit-at-home order led to a shutdown of business activities across the region.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported that following the attack, the gunmen also torched security patrol vehicles, further disrupting activities in the South-East. A source indicated the attack seemed well-coordinated, suggesting the assailants had inside information about the soldiers’ movements.

In response, security forces, including police helicopters and military aircraft, were deployed over the city. A security agent noted that while the attackers could not be conclusively linked to IPOB, other criminal groups might exploit the sit-at-home order to commit such acts.

The South-East Governors’ Forum, led by Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, condemned the attack, calling it “unfortunate” and a setback to ongoing peace efforts. Uzodimma expressed condolences to the Chief of Army Staff and the families of the deceased soldiers, emphasizing the commitment to ensuring peace and security in the region.

Despite IPOB’s threats, WAEC examinations, including the Mathematics paper, were held across the South-East. Students attended exams, often disguised to avoid sit-at-home enforcers, though the order caused delays.

Economic activities were paralyzed in cities like Aba, Umuahia, and Onitsha, with businesses, banks, and schools closed. Despite government assurances of security, compliance with the sit-at-home order was high, driven by fear and respect for Biafran memorials.

IPOB’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, called for May 30 to be declared a public holiday in the South-East to honor those who died in the Biafra conflict, similar to how June 12 is commemorated in the South-West for MKO Abiola.

Security forces continue to search for the perpetrators of the attack, while South-East governors urge residents to resume normal activities, assuring them of their safety.