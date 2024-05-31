PalmPay Emerges ‘Customer Focused Digital Bank Of The Year’

PalmPay, leading fintech company, has been awarded the prestigious “Customer Focused Digital Bank of the Year” Award at the Africa’s Beacon of ICT Merit and Leadership Awards, organised by the Nigeria Communication Week. The award ceremony took place in Lagos, celebrating exceptional achievements and contributions in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector.

PalmPay’s recognition as the “Customer Focused Digital Bank of the Year” underscores its commitment to delivering exceptional customer service and innovative digital banking solutions. The award highlights PalmPay’s dedication to addressing the financial needs of its customers providing a seamless and user-friendly digital banking experience.

Receiving the award on behalf of PalmPay, Enakeno Umuteme, Head of Marketing and Communication, expressed gratitude and pride in the company’s accomplishments. “We are honored to be recognized as the ‘Customer Focused Digital Bank of the Year’ at this esteemed event. At PalmPay, we have a 24/7 customer service system with a dedicated response team to assist users whenever possible”.

“As an innovative company, we enhance customers’ banking experience through cutting-edge technology and exceptional service.”

The Africa’s Beacon of ICT Merit and Leadership Awards, an annual event organized by Nigeria Communication Week, aims to recognize and celebrate outstanding contributions in the ICT sector. The awards bring together industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders to acknowledge the significant impact of technology on society and the economy.

This award reinforces PalmPay’s position as a leader in the digital banking space, and it serves as a motivation for the company to continue its mission of providing accessible, reliable, and customer-centric financial solutions to individuals and businesses across Africa.

