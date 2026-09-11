Bitcoin price slides to $77,298 as ETF outflows rise

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | September 11, 2026

Key Points

Bitcoin falls 1.20% to $77,298 as the broader cryptocurrency market declines 1.38%

U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs record $120.24 million in net outflows on September 9, extending redemptions for a second day

More than $99 million in Bitcoin long positions are liquidated as hotter inflation data raises concerns about tighter U.S. monetary policy

Main Story

Bitcoin fell 1.20% to $77,298 as renewed outflows from U.S. spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, stronger-than-expected inflation data and leveraged liquidations weighed on cryptocurrency markets.

The decline closely tracked a 1.38% fall in the total cryptocurrency market, according to the market data provided. U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $120.24 million in net outflows on September 9, marking their second consecutive day of redemptions and ending a three-week period of net inflows.

The reversal reduces buying pressure from regulated institutional investment vehicles and suggests that some investors may be taking profits or reallocating capital following Bitcoin’s recent move above $80,000.

Market pressure intensified after August headline producer-price inflation reached 5.4%, above forecasts, according to the supplied market data. The stronger inflation reading has increased concern that the Federal Reserve could maintain or adopt a tighter monetary stance, reducing demand for risk-sensitive assets such as cryptocurrencies.

Leverage also amplified the decline. More than $99 million in Bitcoin long positions were liquidated within 24 hours, forcing leveraged traders out of positions and accelerating downward price momentum.

Technically, Bitcoin has broken below the daily Bollinger Band midpoint at $78,650 and Supertrend support. The next major level is the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement at $76,392.

What’s Being Said

The market data points to a combination of institutional selling, inflation concerns and excessive leverage as the immediate drivers of the decline. The supplied material does not include a direct quotation from a named analyst or official source, so BizWatch Nigeria is not attributing a quote that cannot be independently established.

What’s Next

Bitcoin’s ability to hold the $76,392 support level will be the immediate technical test. A sustained hold could support consolidation between $76,392 and $78,650, while a daily close below $76,392 could expose the cryptocurrency to further weakness around the $75,000 level.

The upcoming Federal Reserve meeting remains the key macroeconomic event for Bitcoin, with investors watching for signals on the future direction of U.S. monetary policy.

The Bottom Line:

Bitcoin’s near-term momentum has turned bearish because institutional outflows, hotter inflation data and forced liquidations are reinforcing one another. The $76,392 level now becomes the critical dividing line between a potential consolidation and a deeper correction.