Beyond visibility: How Tewa Onasanya is equipping women to own their spotlight

For more than two decades, Dr. Tewa Onasanya has quietly built a movement around one powerful idea; that African women deserve not only to be seen but to be recognised, empowered, and positioned for influence.

What began as a passion for storytelling has evolved into a multi-dimensional ecosystem spanning media, women’s empowerment, wellness advocacy, entrepreneurship, and mindset transformation. Through platforms such as Exquisite Magazine, the Exquisite Lady of the Year (ELOY) Awards, the ELOY Foundation, and her work as a Mindset Stylist, Onasanya has steadily become one of the leading voices shaping conversations around female visibility and intentional living in Nigeria and beyond.

For Onasanya, the defining turning point in her journey was the realisation that life did not have to be dictated by societal expectations, financial limitations, or internal fears. That understanding, she says, pushed her into entrepreneurship “unintentionally,” but ultimately shaped the trajectory of her life.

Another pivotal moment came with the launch of Exquisite Magazine, a platform she created after recognising a glaring gap in media representation for African women.

“At the time, many women were doing incredible work but were largely unseen. I realised visibility was power.” She recalls.

That conviction became the foundation upon which the magazine was built — not merely as a lifestyle publication, but as a platform dedicated to showcasing women beyond aesthetics, highlighting their impact, intellect, and personal journeys.

Over the years, the publication grew into more than a magazine. It became a credibility platform for women seeking not just exposure, but recognition and positioning.

Onasanya’s transition from pharmacology into publishing and mindset coaching may appear unconventional, but for her, it was a natural progression.

She says her scientific training equipped her with an understanding of systems and structure, skills that later became transferable across industries. While she initially aspired to become a medical doctor, her passion gradually expanded beyond clinical healing into emotional, mental, and transformational impact.

“I was always drawn to people, their stories, their potential, and their transformation,” she says.

That passion would later shape her philosophy as a Mindset Stylist, a role through which she now works with women navigating success, visibility, and personal fulfilment.

According to her, many high-achieving women battle invisible struggles despite external success.

“At the top, the barriers become more internal than external, self-doubt, fear of being fully seen, and the pressure to maintain a certain image are common challenges.”

Her work, she says, centres on helping women align success with peace, clarity, and authenticity.

In an era dominated by social media validation and performative visibility, Onasanya believes the meaning of visibility has fundamentally changed for African women. “Visibility in 2026 is about positioning, power, and ownership,” she says. “It’s not just about being seen, it’s about being recognised, respected, and rewarded.”

She argues that true visibility means influencing decision-making spaces, monetising expertise, and owning one’s narrative without emotional exhaustion or burnout.

This philosophy also underpins the work of the ELOY Foundation, which was established to sustain women empowerment through mentorship, grants, affordable financing, and business development support.

Despite increasing conversations around women inclusion, Onasanya says systemic barriers continue to hinder the growth of female-led businesses in Nigeria. “Access remains a major challenge, access to funding, networks, and the right information,” she notes.

She also points to what she describes as a “confidence gap,” where many women are qualified and capable, yet struggle to position themselves boldly for larger opportunities.

For this reason, the foundation’s intervention goes beyond financial support to include mindset development, structure, and strategic visibility.

At the heart of Onasanya’s message is intentional living, a philosophy deeply explored in her book, Rule Your Mind. She believes high-performing women distinguish themselves through intentionality, particularly in how they manage their thoughts, energy, habits, and environments.

She emphasises that consistency, self-awareness, and aligned action remain critical ingredients for sustainable success. To the next generation of women leaders, her advice is direct and uncompromising: “Convince yourself first.”

According to her, self-belief remains the foundation upon which influence, leadership, and success are built. “If you don’t believe in yourself, no one will,” she says.

Yet beyond the public platforms, conferences, and advocacy work, Onasanya describes herself in simpler terms a woman who values peace, connection, growth, and presence.

“When work stops, I love the quiet moments,” she says. “I’m constantly choosing to live intentionally, love deeply, and expand fully.”

In a society where many women are still fighting to occupy space without apology, Tewa Onasanya’s work continues to challenge old narratives and inspire a new generation to embrace visibility not as vanity, but as power.

About Tewa Onasanya

Dr. Tewa Onasanya is a multifaceted entrepreneur, publisher, wellness advocate, philanthropist, and mindset stylist who has spent over two decades empowering African women through media, mentorship, and transformational leadership. As the founder of Exquisite Magazine and the Exquisite Lady of the Year (ELOY) Awards, she has created platforms that amplify the voices, achievements, and influence of women across different sectors. Her work is driven by a strong belief that visibility is not just about being seen, but about being recognised, respected, and positioned for impact.

Although she studied Pharmacology at the University of Portsmouth in the United Kingdom, Onasanya’s passion gradually evolved beyond science into storytelling, empowerment, and human development. Through the ELOY Foundation and her work as a Mindset Stylist, she has focused on helping women overcome internal limitations, build confidence, and access opportunities for growth. She believes many women possess the talent and potential to succeed but are often held back by self-doubt, lack of visibility, and limited access to networks and funding.