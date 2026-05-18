Federal Government’s $500m research fund positions STI at centre of development, says don

Keypoints

Professor Peter Onwualu stated that the approval of the $500 million National Research and Innovation Fund (NRIF) shows Nigeria’s readiness to prioritize science and technology.

Onwualu, President of the African University of Science and Technology (AUST), spoke at a Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) workshop in Abuja on Monday.

The academic identified fragmented and inadequate funding as a primary barrier preventing local researchers from scaling their prototypes.

Nigeria remains the only country out of six participating West African nations under the Science Granting Councils Initiative without an operational NRIF.

He called on stakeholders to collaborate to build a globally competitive national research framework capable of unlocking Nigeria’s intellectual capital.

Main Story

The President of the African University of Science and Technology, Professor Peter Onwualu, has stated that the Federal Government’s approval of the 500 million dollars National Research and Innovation Fund demonstrates Nigeria’s readiness to position science, technology, and innovation at the centre of national development.

Onwualu disclosed this while speaking on the sidelines of a workshop on Science, Technology and Innovation and the Renewed Hope Agenda in Abuja on Monday. He noted that the fund, if well managed, would propel the future of Nigeria’s development and the collective aspiration to build a resilient, knowledge-driven, and innovation-led economy.

The report indicated that Onwualu expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for his visionary leadership through the recent announcement of the establishment of the research fund.

He identified inadequate, fragmented, and epileptic funding for research and innovation as one of the major constraints confronting Nigeria’s national innovation system, leaving many researchers struggling to translate prototypes into scalable commercial solutions.

He added that ongoing West African regional capacity-building projects, including the Science Granting Councils Initiative, were currently supporting efforts toward the full operationalisation of the fund.

The Issues

Persistent deficits and fragmentation in existing funding lines have long restricted Nigerian scientists to academic publishing rather than industrial scaling.

Delays in the practical operationalisation of the NRIF have left Nigeria lagging behind its regional West African peers who already run functional science grant systems.

Anchoring national economic development plans on advanced technology requires a simultaneous overhaul of domestic human capital and university research infrastructure.

What’s Being Said

“This bold and historic commitment sends a strong signal that Nigeria is prepared to place research, innovation, science and technology at the centre of national development and economic transformation,” Professor Peter Onwualu stated.

“It is a landmark intervention that has the potential to reposition Nigeria as a leading knowledge economy in Africa,” Onwualu added during the workshop.

The don emphasized that “many researchers and innovators have struggled to translate ideas, prototypes and research outputs into scalable solutions.”

“The Renewed Hope Agenda can only achieve sustainable development when anchored on a strong STI ecosystem supported by strategic investment in research and innovation,” the AUST president highlighted.

What’s Next

The Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Technology will establish the administrative structures required to disburse the $500 million fund transparently.

Universities and technology hubs will likely roll out specific research frameworks targeting high-growth sectors like artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and agricultural technology.

International development partners will continue providing technical assistance under the Science Granting Councils Initiative to align Nigeria’s grant implementation with global best practices.

Bottom Line

The approval of the $500 million National Research and Innovation Fund marks a critical structural shift for Nigeria’s scientific community, offering the capital required to transform raw intellectual property into tangible economic drivers.