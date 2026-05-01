NICASA backs Bianca Ojukwu’s elevation as Foreign Minister

Key points

NICASA describes Bianca Ojukwu’s elevation as well-deserved.

Group expresses confidence in her diplomatic leadership.

Calls for stronger Nigeria–South Africa relations and diaspora protection.

Main story

The Nigerian Citizens Association South Africa has commended the elevation of Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu to the position of substantive Minister of Foreign Affairs, describing it as well-deserved.

President Bola Tinubu approved her elevation from Minister of State to the top diplomatic role following the resignation of Yusuf Tuggar, who stepped down to pursue his governorship ambition ahead of the 2027 elections.

In a congratulatory message, NICASA President Frank Onyekwelu said Odumegwu-Ojukwu’s track record in diplomacy and public service positioned her to effectively advance Nigeria’s foreign policy goals.

The issues

Stakeholders say Nigeria’s foreign policy requires strong leadership to enhance global engagement and address concerns affecting citizens abroad, particularly in regions with recurring tensions involving Nigerians.

Issues such as xenophobia, law enforcement conduct, and community safety remain critical in Nigeria–South Africa relations.

What’s being said

Onyekwelu expressed confidence in the minister’s ability to strengthen diplomatic ties and protect Nigerians in the diaspora.

“We are confident that your leadership will further strengthen Nigeria’s global engagement and enhance the protection of Nigerians in the diaspora,” he said.

He also pledged NICASA’s support and urged the minister to deepen engagement with South Africa’s diplomatic institutions to improve bilateral cooperation.

According to him, sustained dialogue and institutional collaboration would help address key challenges affecting Nigerians abroad.

What’s next

The new minister is expected to engage with international partners, particularly South Africa, to strengthen bilateral relations and improve the welfare and security of Nigerians in the diaspora.

Stakeholders anticipate more proactive diplomatic strategies under her leadership.

Bottom line

NICASA’s endorsement underscores expectations that Bianca Ojukwu’s leadership will enhance Nigeria’s foreign relations and improve protection for citizens abroad.