Belgium Cruise Past USA 4-1 to Reach World Cup Quarter-finals

By Boluwatife Oshadiya, | July 7, 2026

Key Points

Belgium defeated the United States 4-1 to book a place in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals

Charles De Ketelaere scored twice as the Red Devils dominated the Round of 16 clash

Belgium will face Spain in the quarter-finals after eliminating one of the tournament’s co-hosts

Main Story

Belgium secured a convincing 4-1 victory over the United States on Monday to advance to the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, ending the Americans’ hopes of reaching the last eight for the first time since 2002.

Rudi Garcia’s side controlled much of the Round of 16 encounter in Seattle and took an early lead when Charles De Ketelaere finished from close range after Nicolas Raskin capitalised on defensive hesitation inside the American penalty area.

The United States equalised midway through the first half through Malik Tillman, whose deflected free-kick wrong-footed the Belgian goalkeeper. Belgium restored their lead less than two minutes later when De Ketelaere headed home his second goal of the evening from a Leandro Trossard delivery.

Belgium extended their advantage shortly after the restart as Hans Vanaken punished goalkeeper Matt Freese’s misplaced clearance with a long-range finish before substitute Romelu Lukaku added a late fourth goal to seal a comprehensive victory.

The defeat also marked the elimination of all three co-host nations—United States, Canada and Mexico—from the tournament before the quarter-final stage, while Belgium recorded a seventh consecutive victory over the United States in meetings between both countries.

What’s Being Said

“We controlled the game well and remained clinical in front of goal. The players executed the plan exactly as we prepared,” Belgium manager Rudi Garcia said after the match.

United States coach Mauricio Pochettino admitted his side struggled defensively, particularly after conceding the second goal, as questions grow over the team’s future following its disappointing exit.

What’s Next

Belgium will face reigning European champions Spain in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals in Los Angeles.

The United States Football Federation is expected to review the team’s campaign following its Round of 16 elimination.

Attention now shifts to the remaining quarter-final fixtures as the race for the 2026 FIFA World Cup title intensifies.

The Bottom Line: Belgium reaffirmed their credentials as genuine title contenders with a composed and clinical performance, while the United States faces another period of reflection after failing to capitalise on home advantage at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.