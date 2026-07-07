Interswitch’s Cherry Eromosele named among Global B2B Marketing Leaders for the third time

Dr. Cherry Eromosele, Executive Vice President, Group Marketing and Communications at Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, has once again earned global recognition, following her inclusion among the Global B2B CMO 100 for 2026. The latest honour marks her third appearance on the international list after previous recognitions in 2021 and 2022.

The recognition celebrates senior marketing leaders who are redefining business growth, brand leadership and customer engagement across global business-to-business markets. Eromosele’s latest inclusion reflects a sustained track record of strategic leadership and reinforces the growing influence of African marketing professionals in shaping globally competitive brands.

As Executive Vice President, Group Marketing and Communications, Eromosele has played a central role in driving business growth, strengthening Interswitch’s corporate reputation and brand equity while leading integrated marketing and communications strategies that support the company’s pan-African a expansion drive. Under her leadership, the company’s marketing function has continued to play a strategic role in advancing business growth, strengthening stakeholder trust, deepening customer engagement and reinforcing Interswitch’s position as one of Africa’s foremost technology companies.

Reflecting on the recognition, Dr. Eromosele said:

“I am deeply honoured to receive this recognition once again. While it is personally gratifying, I see it as a celebration of the remarkable teams I have had the privilege to work alongside and the shared purpose that drives everything we do at Interswitch.

“Marketing today is no longer simply about building brands; it is about shaping business strategy, creating meaningful customer experiences and generating sustainable value. As Africa’s digital economy continues to evolve, I believe marketing will play an even greater role in building trust, accelerating innovation and connecting businesses more meaningfully with the people they serve. I remain grateful for the opportunity to contribute to that journey.”

That perspective reflects a broader shift across today’s technology landscape, where strategic marketing has become an increasingly important driver of business performance. Beyond building visibility, it now plays a central role in strengthening customer trust, shaping corporate reputation and enabling sustainable business growth.

For more than two decades, Interswitch has remained at the forefront of Africa’s digital transformation, building payment infrastructure and technology solutions that power commerce, expand financial inclusion and enable the seamless exchange of value across the continent. As the company continues to scale its impact across multiple markets, strategic brand leadership remains central to communicating its purpose, strengthening stakeholder confidence and supporting long-term business growth.

Beyond celebrating Dr. Eromosele’s individual accomplishments, the latest recognition reflects the increasing prominence of African business leaders whose expertise, innovation and strategic vision continue to shape conversations within the global marketing profession. It also underscores Interswitch’s commitment to nurturing world-class leadership and building a culture of excellence that continues to recognition on the international stage.