Atiku Abubakar Condemns Alleged Assassination Attempt On Peter Obi, ADC Leaders In Edo

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has denounced what he described as a brazen assassination attempt on Peter Obi and other leaders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) during a political engagement in Edo State.

The incident occurred in Benin City, where Obi and other ADC stakeholders had gathered for the official declaration of Barrister Olumide Akpata into the party. Reports indicate that shortly after the event, gunmen launched an attack, firing at the convoy associated with the political leaders. Obi’s motorcade was reportedly hit by multiple bullets during the assault.

Reacting to the development in a statement released Tuesday night, Atiku described the attack as deeply alarming and incompatible with democratic norms.

“The events that unfolded in Benin are utterly condemnable and have no place in any functioning democracy,” Atiku said.

He further warned that escalating hostile rhetoric from certain political actors in Edo State may be contributing to a climate that emboldens violence against opposition figures.

“In recent times, there has been reckless and inflammatory rhetoric from elements within the ruling party in Edo State. Such language dangerously legitimises violence against political opponents,” he stated.

Atiku argued that political violence does not emerge spontaneously but is often preceded by divisive and weaponised speech.

“Words, when deliberately sharpened into tools of hostility, frequently pave the way for physical aggression. What occurred in Benin did not happen in isolation,” he said.

He expressed concern that Nigeria may be entering a volatile period where opposition voices are not only challenged through institutional mechanisms but also subjected to physical threats.

“We are witnessing a dangerous transition — from bureaucratic suppression of dissent to overt aggression. Opposition leaders are no longer merely harassed through administrative channels; they are being physically targeted,” Atiku asserted.

The former vice president also called on President Bola Tinubu and the country’s security leadership to fulfill their constitutional mandate of safeguarding lives and property, irrespective of political affiliation.

“The President and security chiefs bear a constitutional obligation to protect every Nigerian citizen without discrimination. Ensuring the safety of opposition leaders is not a political favour; it is a fundamental democratic responsibility,” he said.

He cautioned against allowing Nigeria’s political environment to degenerate into a space where disputes are resolved through violence rather than dialogue and democratic processes.

“Nigeria must never become a stage where political competition is settled with bullets instead of ballots,” Atiku warned.

The attack has further intensified concerns about political security in Edo State and raised broader questions about tolerance, democratic stability, and the protection of political actors ahead of future electoral cycles.