NAFSA Commends Responders For Containing Major Fire At Lagos Airport Terminal One

KEY POINTS

The Nigerian Aviation Fire and Safety Association (NAFSA) has commended responders for containing Monday’s fire at Terminal One of Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA).

NAFSA President Sunday Ugbeikwu confirmed that two firefighters were among the six casualties rushed to the hospital after facing restricted access to the blaze.

Citing occupational risks, NAFSA is calling for a special hazard allowance for FAAN firefighters who battled the inferno for over 11 hours.

MAIN STORY

The Nigerian Aviation Fire and Safety Association (NAFSA) has officially lauded the brave and swift response of firefighters and emergency agencies following a significant fire at MMIA Terminal One. NAFSA National President, Mr. Sunday Ugbeikwu, highlighted on Tuesday that responders successfully brought the inferno under control despite difficult terrain and restricted access to the fire scene. The fire, which reportedly started around 3:00 p.m. on Monday, was finally extinguished at approximately 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

While the operation was a success, Ugbeikwu criticized an unnamed assisting agency for claiming sole credit, stressing that the outcome was the result of teamwork and inter-agency synergy. FAAN Managing Director Olubunmi Kuku confirmed that six persons sustained injuries during the crisis, all of whom are currently in stable condition. Despite the severity of the blaze, which forced flight diversions for British Airways, Lufthansa, and Emirates, operations at the terminal resumed by 7:20 p.m. on Monday evening.

CALLS FOR HAZARD ALLOWANCE AMID OCCUPATIONAL DANGERS

The intensity of the MMIA fire has prompted NAFSA to demand an immediate review of the hazard allowance for FAAN firefighters. Mr. Ugbeikwu noted that the risks associated with the profession are immense, citing the two firefighters who became casualties during Monday’s operation. He emphasized that the nature of emergency response often keeps personnel away from their families for days, as they have “no known closing time” during active disasters.

The fire, which preliminary investigations suggest originated in the IT Server Room on the third floor of the E-Wing, serves as a stark reminder of the safety challenges within aging infrastructure. As FAAN and structural engineers begin assessing the building’s integrity, NAFSA maintains that better welfare and specialized allowances are essential for the men and women on the front lines of aviation safety. The association’s call for improved conditions comes at a critical time as the federal government proceeds with a N712 billion rehabilitation project for the terminal.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Two of our men became casualties yesterday and were rushed to hospital… We only know our resumption time; we do not know our closing time,” stated NAFSA President Sunday Ugbeikwu.

FAAN Managing Director Olubunmi Kuku noted: “What is critical is to make sure that the fire itself is controlled… with no fatality due to all of the coordination done by the agencies”.

“Responders faced restricted access to the fire scene but manoeuvred difficult terrain to bring the inferno under control,” Ugbeikwu added in his commendation.

WHAT’S NEXT

Civil and structural engineers are currently evaluating the MMIA Terminal One building to determine the extent of damage and the next steps for reconstruction.

NAFSA is expected to formally present its demand for a hazard allowance to the Ministry of Aviation following the injury of its personnel.

to the Ministry of Aviation following the injury of its personnel. A full investigation into the IT Server Room fire is ongoing to confirm the exact trigger and prevent future outbreaks in critical communication areas.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that while the fire at MMIA was successfully contained through multi-agency synergy, it has highlighted the physical risks faced by aviation responders. NAFSA’s push for a hazard allowance underscores that maintaining world-class airport safety requires not just infrastructure investment, but a significant commitment to the welfare of the firefighters who protect it.