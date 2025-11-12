Nigeria Strengthens Aviation Safety Standards With Improved Global Rating

Nigeria’s aviation sector has recorded a major boost as the country’s global compliance rating climbed to 75.5%, following a fresh audit by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

The new score reflects significant progress in safety oversight, airport operations, and regulatory compliance across the industry.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, said the result underscores Nigeria’s steady alignment with international aviation standards. He explained that the improvement was achieved through reforms in airport management, personnel training, and tighter monitoring of air operations.

“This achievement confirms that our aviation sector is evolving toward global excellence,” Keyamo said. “We will continue to close existing gaps and target an even higher score in the next audit.”

The ICAO audit assessed several areas, including personnel licensing, airworthiness, flight operations, and air navigation. Nigeria scored high in air navigation and accident investigation but was advised to enhance documentation and regulatory enforcement.

Stakeholders described the result as a vote of confidence in Nigeria’s aviation system, noting that it could attract foreign investment and improve passenger confidence.

The development aligns with the federal government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the aviation sector through policy reforms and infrastructure renewal.

With this progress, Nigeria moves closer to establishing itself as a trusted aviation hub in Africa.