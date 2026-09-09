Benue police arrest 46 over obstruction of Peter Obi’s movement

Key Points

• Police arrest 46 suspects over the obstruction of Peter Obi’s movement in Benue.

• CP says officers avoided immediate use of force to prevent loss of lives and property.

• Investigation continues as police warn against actions capable of escalating political tensions.

Main Story

The Benue Police Command has arrested 46 persons allegedly involved in the obstruction of the movement of former Anambra Governor Peter Obi during his visit to the state on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The Commissioner of Police, Cletus Nwadiogbu, disclosed this on Wednesday in Makurdi while briefing journalists on the incident.

Nwadiogbu said the command began intelligence led operations after the incident to identify those responsible, following its decision to avoid immediate use of force when Obi’s movement was obstructed.

He said the police had been notified of Obi’s visit at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 7, and deployed enhanced security, including three police escort vehicles and personnel led by an Assistant Commissioner of Police.

According to him, the obstruction created tension and had the potential to escalate into violence.

He said officers made a tactical decision to manage the situation without immediately resorting to force in order to prevent possible loss of lives and destruction of property.

Obi was subsequently escorted safely to the airport and left the state peacefully, the commissioner said.

Nwadiogbu said the decision not to use force should not be interpreted as failure by the police to act, noting that the command deployed undercover personnel to identify those involved and establish their motives.

He said the investigation remained ongoing and that all persons found culpable would face the law.

The commissioner said Obi’s visit had been presented to the command as a non campaign visit to families affected by the Yelwata crisis.

He added that Obi’s representatives had indicated that only a small number of people would accompany him, leading the command to provide enhanced VIP security.

Nwadiogbu said he was personally handling another security crisis involving road blockades around Taka and Guma when he received information about the obstruction of Obi’s convoy.

The Issues

The incident raises concerns about the ability of security agencies to protect freedom of movement during a politically sensitive period.

The police said its decision to avoid immediate force was intended to prevent the situation from escalating, while subsequent arrests formed part of an intelligence led investigation.

Nwadiogbu also stressed that political affiliation, status or personal belief should not determine an individual’s right to move freely.

What’s Being Said

“Key arrests have been made, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend all other persons connected with the incident.” – Cletus Nwadiogbu

“No individual or group has the right to unlawfully obstruct another person’s movement.” – Cletus Nwadiogbu

What’s Next

The police said efforts were continuing to apprehend other persons connected with the incident and determine their motives.

Nwadiogbu urged residents to remain calm while the investigation is concluded and warned that security agencies would not allow actions capable of escalating tensions ahead of the 2027 elections to go unchecked.

He assured residents that the command would continue to enforce the law while protecting lives and property.

Bottom Line

The Benue Police Command has arrested 46 suspects over the alleged obstruction of Peter Obi’s movement during his visit to the state. The command says the investigation is continuing and those found culpable will be prosecuted.