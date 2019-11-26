American Rapper, Future Set to Perform in Nigeria

American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer, Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, aka Future, is set to thrill Nigerians as he is billed to perform at his first headline concert in Victoria Island, Lagos, southwest Nigeria.

Future made the announcement on his fan page @futurexsavage on social media.

“For all my Nigerian followers, Future will be performing in Lagos on December 29th.”

The music star who has had an amazing year in his career with two chart-topping albums, Grammy award for Best Rap Performance category, and a just concluded Legendary Nights Tour with Meek Mill.

Future, who recently dropped his seventh studio album, The WIZRD, has a large fan base in Nigeria which can be traced back since the release of his debut studio album, Magnified and other smashing hits such as ‘Mask off’ and ‘Turn on the lights’.

Source: VON