Accord members urge Adeleke to back party’s 2027 candidate

Key points

Some Accord Party members in Osun want Gov. Ademola Adeleke to support Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim’s presidential ambition.

They threatened to back APC governorship candidate Bola Oyebamiji if Adeleke instead supports President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

The group said Adeleke cannot unilaterally determine the party’s position on national politics.

The state Accord chairman dismissed the statement, insisting the party has no recognised presidential candidate and that the signatories are no longer officials.

Main story

A political disagreement has emerged within the Osun State chapter of the Accord Party after a group claiming to be members urged Governor Ademola Adeleke to publicly align with the party’s alleged presidential aspirant ahead of the 2027 elections.

The group argued that, as the party’s leader in Osun, Adeleke should strengthen the Accord Party rather than support the political ambitions of candidates from other parties. They warned that if the governor chooses to campaign for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election, some members would instead work for the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, in the Aug. 15 governorship election.

According to the statement, the members believe supporting another party’s presidential candidate would undermine the Accord Party’s internal cohesion and disregard its constitution and leadership structure.

They also maintained that although Adeleke occupies a leadership position within the party in Osun, he does not have the authority to determine the party’s national political direction without broader consultation.

However, the party’s leadership in the state immediately distanced itself from the position. State Chairman Victor Akande said the Accord Party currently has no presidential candidate and rejected claims that Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim represents the party in that capacity.

Akande further questioned the legitimacy of the statement, saying those who signed it no longer occupy official positions within the party. He explained that the state chapter is presently being administered by a caretaker committee, whose immediate priority is securing Adeleke’s re-election in the forthcoming governorship poll.

The conflicting positions highlight divisions within the state chapter over the party’s national alignment and preparations for the 2027 political cycle.

The issues

The dispute reflects wider tensions political parties often face when state leaders adopt positions that differ from those of some members on national elections. It also raises questions about party discipline, internal legitimacy and who speaks for the party on major political decisions.

What’s being said

“If the governor believes President Tinubu deserves re-election in 2027, then Oyebamiji should equally be considered fit to govern Osun.” — Some Accord Party members in Osun

What’s next

Attention will shift to whether the Accord Party’s national leadership clarifies its position on the 2027 presidential election, while the Osun chapter remains focused on the Aug. 15 governorship contest.

Bottom line

The disagreement exposes internal divisions within the Accord Party in Osun, with rival factions offering conflicting positions on the party’s leadership, presidential aspirations and political strategy ahead of future elections.