Chinese yuan strengthens against U.S. dollar at central parity

Key points

China’s central parity rate for the yuan strengthened by 41 basis points against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.

The reference exchange rate was set at 6.8036 yuan per dollar.

The yuan is permitted to trade within a two per cent band above or below the daily midpoint.

The daily fixing is determined from quotes submitted by market makers before interbank trading begins.

Main story

China’s currency posted a modest gain against the U.S. dollar on Thursday after the country’s central bank raised the official reference rate for the renminbi, also known as the yuan.

Data released by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System showed the central parity rate was fixed at 6.8036 yuan to the dollar, an appreciation of 41 basis points, or pips, from the previous trading session.

The daily reference rate serves as the benchmark for trading in China’s onshore foreign exchange market, where the yuan is allowed to fluctuate within a band of two per cent above or below the official midpoint during each trading day.

China’s exchange rate mechanism differs from that of freely floating currencies, with the central parity rate calculated each business day using a weighted average of quotes submitted by designated market makers before trading opens in the interbank foreign exchange market.

The stronger fixing suggests a slight appreciation in the yuan’s official value against the dollar at the start of Thursday’s trading session.

The issues

China manages the yuan through a controlled exchange rate system that combines market pricing with regulatory oversight. The daily midpoint helps guide currency movements while allowing limited market-driven fluctuations within a prescribed trading range.

What’s next

Investors will continue monitoring the daily fixing and market trading to assess the direction of the yuan amid changing global economic conditions and monetary policy developments.

Bottom line

The yuan recorded a modest gain against the dollar after China’s authorities set a stronger daily reference rate, while maintaining the currency’s managed trading framework.