FG dismisses claims of neglect in Northern infrastructure

Key points

Federal Government says ongoing projects show Northern Nigeria has not been neglected.

Kaduna Western Bypass, AKK Gas Pipeline and other strategic projects are progressing.

Government says the Kaduna bypass will improve regional connectivity and economic activity.

Officials project completion of the bypass before the end of 2026.

Main story

The Federal Government has rejected claims that Northern Nigeria has been sidelined in infrastructure development, pointing to several ongoing road and energy projects as evidence of continued investment across the region.

Speaking during an inspection of federal projects in Kaduna, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Public Enlightenment, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, said the tour was organised to assess project delivery firsthand and respond to narratives suggesting the North had been overlooked.

According to him, major projects visited during the inspection—including the Kaduna Western Bypass, the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline, the Kano Northern Bypass and the Zaria-Funtua-Gusau-Sokoto Road—are all progressing, reflecting the administration’s commitment to balanced national development.

He explained that work on the 21.5-kilometre Kaduna Western Bypass gained momentum after the Tinubu administration reviewed tax credit projects and directed contractors to accelerate implementation. Once completed, the road is expected to ease traffic between Abuja and several North-West states while reducing travel time, improving road safety and lowering transport costs.

Abdulaziz also described the AKK Gas Pipeline as a major industrial project that would expand energy supply, revive manufacturing activities and create employment opportunities across Northern Nigeria.

Project officials expressed confidence that the bypass would be completed before the end of the year despite weather-related challenges. The contractor said funding and technical issues had been resolved, while engineers from the Federal Ministry of Works disclosed that the project is about halfway completed physically.

The inspection also included a visit to a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) station along the Kaduna-Abuja highway, where commercial tricycle operators said the availability of CNG was helping to reduce their fuel costs compared with petrol.

The issues

The Federal Government has faced criticism from some quarters over the pace and regional distribution of infrastructure spending. By highlighting ongoing road and energy projects in the North, the administration aims to demonstrate that investment is being spread across different parts of the country while improving transport links, energy access and economic activity.

What’s being said

“What we have witnessed over the past four days clearly shows that claims that the North has been abandoned are not supported by facts.” — Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Public Enlightenment

What’s next

Construction will continue on the Kaduna Western Bypass and other strategic projects, with the government targeting completion of the bypass by the end of 2026 while work progresses on the AKK Gas Pipeline and other infrastructure across the region.

Bottom line

The Federal Government is using ongoing infrastructure projects to counter claims of regional neglect, arguing that continued investment in roads and energy will strengthen connectivity, industrial growth and economic development across Northern Nigeria.