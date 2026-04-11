LPVT 3.08MW solar project marks landmark for Made in Nigeria energy

Keypoints

Dr. Abba Aliyu who is the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency highlighted Phase 1 of a 3.08MW solar project at LPVT nearing completion

who is the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency highlighted Phase 1 of a at LPVT nearing completion The project is a major milestone for local content as it utilizes solar panels that are 100% made in Nigeria with no reliance on imports

as it utilizes solar panels that are with no reliance on imports Levene Energies is serving as the project’s vertically integrated Renewable Energy Service Company managing everything from funding and manufacturing to deployment

is serving as the project’s vertically integrated managing everything from funding and manufacturing to deployment Beyond powering factory operations the infrastructure is designed to provide inclusive energy access to surrounding communities

Main Story

In a post shared on his X page Dr. Abba Aliyu stated that the LPVT 3.08MW solar project represented a decisive shift in Nigeria’s renewable energy trajectory. He explained that the initiative stood out as a strong statement of energy independence because it featured a factory powered entirely by locally manufactured solar panels.

He further noted that by eliminating the need for imported components the project demonstrated that Nigeria possessed the technical and industrial maturity to build its own energy future.

Aliyu praised the approach of Levene Energies and observed that their model as a vertically integrated RESCO was exactly what was needed to accelerate scale in the sector.

He mentioned that by catalyzing their own funding and manufacturing their own hardware they avoided the import bottlenecks that frequently delayed traditional installations.

He added that the project not only supported industrial growth but also served a social purpose by extending power to nearby communities which aligned with the federal goal of balancing economic productivity with rural energy access.

The Issues

The primary challenge for the wider ecosystem is moving from individual milestones to industry wide scale. While the LPVT project proves that local manufacturing is viable most RESCOs still operate on an import dependent model. Dr. Aliyu noted that there is still significant room for innovation in battery assembly and metering areas where Nigeria still relies heavily on foreign technology. To reach full energy independence the sector must solve the problem of localized storage solutions to complement the success seen in panel production.

What’s Being Said

“Africa’s solar future will not be imported it will be built here by us” stated Dr. Abba Aliyu via his official X handle

via his official X handle Aliyu challenged other RESCOs to think more ambitiously and take advantage of the opportunities within Nigeria’s localization policy

Industry observers noted that the project is a strong statement about the shift toward high performance locally sourced energy infrastructure

noted that the project is a strong statement about the shift toward high performance locally sourced energy infrastructure Levene Energies has been credited with creating an ownership across the value chain model that ensures long term project sustainability

What’s Next

Phase 1 is expected to transition into full operations with data on its performance likely to be used to advocate for further Made in Nigeria mandates

mandates There is a growing expectation for new investments in local battery assembly plants to further strengthen the domestic supply chain

plants to further strengthen the domestic supply chain The REA is expected to continue pushing for local content integration across all upcoming rural electrification projects

across all upcoming rural electrification projects Future retreats with RESCOs will likely focus on replicating the Levene Energies model to reduce the sector’s exposure to foreign exchange volatility

Bottom Line Through the LPVT project Dr. Abba Aliyu and Levene Energies have provided a proof of concept for a self sufficient energy sector. By proving that high capacity industrial projects can thrive on 100% local solutions they have set a new benchmark for the Made in Nigeria energy transition.