Arsenal lose 2-1 to Bournemouth, title lead under pressure

By Boluwatife Oshadiya| April 12, 2026

Key Points

Arsenal lose 2-1 at home to Bournemouth

Manchester City gain ground in title race

Gunners now face pressure ahead of Etihad showdown

Main Story

Arsenal suffered a damaging setback in their Premier League title bid on Saturday, losing 2-1 at home to AFC Bournemouth in a result that reopens the race for the trophy.

Bournemouth took the lead in the 17th minute through Junior Kroupi, who capitalised on a deflected cross. Arsenal responded before halftime with a penalty converted by Viktor Gyokeres after a handball by Ryan Christie.

Despite making attacking substitutions early in the second half, Arsenal struggled to create clear chances. Bournemouth regained the lead in the 74th minute when Alex Scott finished a well-worked move with a precise strike past goalkeeper David Raya.

The defeat marks only Arsenal’s second home loss of the season but comes at a critical stage, with just six matches remaining. Although the Gunners remain top, Manchester City’s win over Chelsea has intensified pressure ahead of their upcoming head-to-head clash.

Arsenal had entered the game on a high following their Champions League quarter-final first-leg victory over Sporting Lisbon but failed to carry that momentum into domestic competition.

“We didn’t perform at the level required today,” said Mikel Arteta, Arsenal manager.

What’s Being Said

“We believed in our game plan and executed it perfectly,” said Andoni Iraola, Bournemouth manager.

“We have to improve quickly because the margin for error is gone,” an Arsenal coaching staff member told reporters post-match.

What’s Next

Arsenal face Manchester City in a potential title-deciding fixture on April 19

Bournemouth continue their push for a strong mid-table finish

Arsenal must stabilise form to maintain title advantage

The Bottom Line: Arsenal remain in control, but their margin for error has narrowed sharply. With City closing fast, the title race now hinges on their upcoming direct encounter.