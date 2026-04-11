African development bank approves $200m for Nigeria fibre expansion

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | April 11, 2026

Key Points

African Development Bank approves $200 million loan for Nigeria’s nationwide fibre expansion project

Project aims to extend fibre backbone from 30,000km to 120,000km, covering all 774 LGAs

Initiative targets 2.8 million jobs and broadband penetration of 70% by 2030

Main Story

The African Development Bank Group has approved a $200 million loan to Nigeria to support a large-scale digital infrastructure project aimed at expanding the country’s fibre-optic backbone and accelerating broadband access nationwide.

The funding forms part of an $800 million sovereign financing package for the Digital Value Chain Infrastructure for Boosting Employment (D-VIBE) Project, also known as Project BRIDGE. The initiative seeks to expand Nigeria’s existing fibre network from approximately 30,000 kilometres to 120,000 kilometres, connecting all 774 Local Government Areas.

The project is designed to improve high-speed internet access across key sectors, including education, healthcare, agriculture, and commerce, while also establishing cross-border digital links with neighbouring countries such as Benin, Cameroon, Niger, and Chad.

Total financing for the project is estimated at $2 billion, combining multilateral and private sector investments. In addition to the African Development Bank’s contribution, the World Bank is providing $500 million, while the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has committed $100 million. The financing structure also includes a €22 million European Union grant, a $2.6 million project preparation grant from the Multilateral Cooperation Center for Development Finance, and at least $1.2 billion expected from private investors.

The project will be implemented through a public-private partnership model using a Special Purpose Vehicle, with private sector participation expected to hold a majority stake. This structure is intended to address long-standing infrastructure rollout challenges, particularly high Right-of-Way costs and funding constraints.

The Issues (Optional)

Nigeria’s broadband penetration has remained below optimal levels despite years of policy interventions, largely due to infrastructure deficits and high deployment costs. Fibre rollout has been uneven, with rural and underserved communities facing significant connectivity gaps.

The BRIDGE project comes amid growing recognition that digital infrastructure is central to economic growth, particularly as Nigeria’s digital economy continues to expand its contribution to GDP. However, execution risks — including regulatory bottlenecks, funding gaps, and coordination challenges across federal and state levels — remain critical concerns.

What’s Being Said

“Nigeria has the talent, the market, and the ambition; what it has lacked is the backbone infrastructure to connect that potential to opportunity,” said Abdul Kamara, Director General of the African Development Bank Nigeria Office. “This investment will make high-speed connectivity a reality for every Nigerian community.”

Industry analysts say the scale of the project could be transformative if effectively implemented.

“Expanding fibre infrastructure to this extent could significantly reduce internet costs and improve service quality, but success will depend on policy consistency and execution discipline,” said a Lagos-based telecoms analyst.

What’s Next

Project implementation is expected to begin following final approvals and SPV structuring

Federal and state governments will need to align on Right-of-Way policies to accelerate rollout

Broadband penetration is projected to rise to 70% by 2030 as infrastructure deployment progresses

Bottom Line (Optional)

The Bottom Line: Nigeria’s digital ambitions hinge on infrastructure, and Project BRIDGE represents one of the most aggressive attempts yet to close that gap. Execution — not funding — will determine whether the initiative delivers its promised economic and employment impact.