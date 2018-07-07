40-year-old Gianluigi Buffon Completes Move to PSG

Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signing of Veteran Italian goalkeeper, Gianluigi Buffon.

The 40-year-old goalkeeper signed a one-year contract and an optional additional one year with the Ligue 1 champions.

Le Paris Saint-Germain est très heureux d’annoncer l’arrivée dans son effectif de @gianluigibuffon 🤴 💪 🧤 🇮🇹 #OneOfUs — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) July 6, 2018

“It is with a great feeling of happiness that I join Paris Saint-Germain,” Buffon told psg.fr

“For the first time in my career, I leave my country and only such an ambitious project could lead me to make such a decision. I thank the Club and the President for their trust.”

The Italian goalkeeper contract with Juventus ended in June.

He played 655 matches, won 9 Italian league titles and reached the UEFA Champions League final 3 times (2003, 2015, 2017) with Juventus

He also won the World Cup with Italy in 2006.

Clubs and selection combined, Gianluigi Buffon played 1,051 official matches and won 23 trophies.

Buffon will be looking forward to win his first ever Champions League glory with PSG