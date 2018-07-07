CAN Places Planned Protest on Hold, says ‘Circumstances Beyond its Control’

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has announced the postponement until further notice its planned peaceful protest march slated for July 11.

It said it did so due to some circumstances beyond its control.

CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle made the announcement in a statement signed by Pastor Adebayo Oladeji , his Special Assistant, Media and Communication.

However, Ayokunle said the three-day prayer and fasting would hold as scheduled from July 9 to 11, 2018 in all churches and state chapters of CAN.

He disclosed that the church and denominational leaders would come to the National Christian Centre together with the National Executive Committee (NEC), of CAN on the July 11 at 10am to pray to God for the nation.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), recalls that the leadership of CAN had declared July 9 to 11 as National Day of prayers and fasting programme against the killings across the country.

The association also called on all Nigerians, both within and outside the country to take part in the programme.

The association said the decision was hinged on the wilful and persistent killings of fellow citizens in general and Christians in particular, mostly in Plateau and Benue states where mass burial has become the norm.

” CAN is worried, disturbed and disappointed that despite all the clarion calls on President Muhammadu Buhari to re-organise his security team by replacing all the security chiefs, he has consistently not responded to such calls,” the association said.