Warrens, Aminu assume duty in office of the secretary to the government of the federation

Key points

Mrs. Bekearedebo Augusta Warrens and Mr. Sani Yargaya Aminu have officially assumed duty as Permanent Secretaries in the OSGF.

The new appointees pledged commitment, professionalism, and collaboration in carrying out their responsibilities.

OSGF management urged synergy among stakeholders to ensure effective policy coordination and service delivery.

Main story

Mrs. Bekearedebo Augusta Warrens and Mr. Sani Yargaya Aminu have formally assumed office as Permanent Secretaries in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).

According to a statement issued by the OSGF, Warrens was deployed to the Political and Economic Affairs Office (PEAO), while Aminu assumed leadership of the Special Services Office (SSO).

The handover ceremonies took place separately at the OSGF headquarters on May 7, 2026.

Welcoming the new Permanent Secretaries on behalf of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, urged the appointees to work closely with management teams and relevant stakeholders to achieve their statutory mandates.

Kana stressed that collaboration and institutional synergy remain essential for effective governance and policy implementation.

In her remarks, Warrens pledged to work closely with staff of the Political and Economic Affairs Office in monitoring, analysing, and coordinating government policies relating to political and economic matters.

She also expressed appreciation to the Director overseeing the office, Abia Efiok, for sustaining operations before her appointment.

Warrens assured staff of her commitment to professionalism, diligence, and national development.

Similarly, Aminu pledged to discharge his responsibilities in the Special Services Office with integrity, diligence, and loyalty to the nation.

He called for the support and cooperation of staff in the coordination and implementation of government security policies and promised to engage relevant stakeholders to ensure effective service delivery.

Outgoing Permanent Secretary of the SSO, Mohammed Sanusi Danjuma, alongside Efiok, thanked management and staff members for their support during their tenure and urged them to extend similar cooperation to the new leadership.

The issues

The appointments come at a time when government institutions are under increasing pressure to improve policy coordination, administrative efficiency, and national security management.

The Political and Economic Affairs Office plays a critical role in monitoring and coordinating government policies, while the Special Services Office is central to security-related policy implementation and inter-agency coordination.

Observers say effective leadership and institutional collaboration within these offices remain vital to strengthening governance and public sector performance.

What’s being said

The OSGF management emphasised the importance of teamwork and stakeholder engagement in achieving institutional mandates.

Warrens pledged to strengthen policy coordination and support institutional growth within the Political and Economic Affairs Office.

Aminu also reaffirmed his commitment to integrity, diligence, and collaboration in managing the Special Services Office.

Outgoing officials expressed confidence in the ability of the new Permanent Secretaries to sustain and improve ongoing administrative efforts.

What’s next

The new Permanent Secretaries are expected to settle into their respective roles and begin implementing strategic priorities within their offices.

Stakeholders anticipate stronger coordination in political, economic, and security policy management under the new leadership.

The OSGF is also expected to continue driving reforms aimed at improving governance efficiency and inter-agency collaboration.

Bottom line

The assumption of office by Bekearedebo Augusta Warrens and Sani Yargaya Aminu marks a new leadership phase within the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, with renewed emphasis on collaboration, policy coordination, and effective public service delivery.