NEMA alerts Kebbi residents to high flood risk for 2026 season

Keypoints

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has classified Kebbi as a high flood-risk state for the 2026 rainy season.

Projections indicate significantly higher rainfall than in 2025, with July to September identified as the most critical period.

Approximately 97 road sections across the state are at risk of being inundated or damaged by floodwaters.

A severe 21-day dry spell is also projected between June and August, threatening crop yields in 10 specific Local Government Areas.

Residents in riparian and low-lying areas are advised to prepare emergency kits and comply with evacuation directives.

Main Story

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Sokoto Operations Office has issued a formal alert to residents of Kebbi State regarding impending flood risks and weather hazards for 2026.

Based on data from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), the state is expected to experience heavy, high-intensity rainfall likely to trigger flash floods.

The Kebbi River system is projected to overflow between July and September, with elevated water levels potentially persisting into November.

The agency further warned of a dual weather threat, projecting a 21-day dry spell between June and August that could impact agricultural activities in areas including Arewa, Dandi, and Birnin Kebbi.

Beyond agricultural risks, the flood outlook identifies nearly 100 road sections at risk of being compromised, posing significant dangers to motorists.

NEMA has urged the public to clear drainage systems, refrain from building on floodplains, and prepare for potential relocations as the rainy season intensifies.

The Issues

High-intensity downpours are expected to exceed the drainage capacity of many communities, leading to flash floods and infrastructure damage.

The combination of extreme flooding and a mid-season dry spell creates a complex challenge for food security and agricultural planning.

Floodwaters on major roads may conceal structural damage or deep potholes, increasing the likelihood of transport disruptions and accidents.

What’s Being Said

“Kebbi has been classified among Nigeria’s high flood-risk states for 2026 and is projected to experience flooding under high, medium, and low-risk categories across various communities,” said Mr Tukur Abubakar, Head of NEMA Sokoto Operations Office.

“Elevated water levels could persist into October and November, prolonging the impact. About 97 road sections across the state are also at risk of flooding,” Abubakar added.

“Farmers are advised to adopt climate-smart practices, including planting drought-tolerant and early-maturing crops,” the agency noted in its advisory.

What’s Next

Residents in high-risk local governments are expected to begin clearing waterways and reinforcing homes with sandbags or embankments.

Farmers in the 10 identified LGAs must adjust planting schedules to mitigate the impact of the projected 21-day dry spell.

NEMA and Local Government Emergency Committees (LEMCs) will monitor river levels and issue evacuation orders if the Kebbi River exceeds critical thresholds.

Bottom Line

Kebbi faces a volatile 2026 weather pattern involving high-intensity flooding and a severe mid-season dry spell, requiring immediate community-led mitigation and emergency preparedness.